Trump tariffs live: 10% tariff kicks in for UK as Italy says retaliating against US will ‘damage everyone’
Sir Keir Starmer will talk to foreign leaders this weekend to consider how to respond to US tariffs
A 10 per cent tariff on UK imports into America began on Saturday, as president Donald Trump began enacting increased taxes on goods from other countries.
The initial 10 per cent “baseline” tariff took effect at US seaports, airports and customs warehouses at 12.01am ET (0401 GMT), with higher levies on goods from 57 larger trading partners due to start next week.
The UK’s key FTSE-100 stock market suffered its worst one-day drop since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday, ending a week of havoc on global markets prompted by Mr Trump’s new tariffs war.
Italy’s foreign minister Giancarlo Giorgetti warned against the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on the US on Saturday. He said launching counter-measures would be “damaging for everyone and especially for us”.
Sir Keir Starmer will be holding talks with global leaders this weekend as countries consider how to respond.
China said on Saturday that "the market has spoken" in rejecting Mr Trump's tariffs and asked the US to undo the damage by resolving differences with trading partners.
Why Bibles could soon get more expensive thanks to Trump’s policy
Donald Trump’s sweeping international tariffs may raise the price of Bibles - including the president’s branded version of the holy text.
The CEO of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, which describes itself as the U.S.’s largest commercial Bible and Christian book publisher, told The Wall Street Journal that it had been “all hands on deck,” after the president announced the tariffs on Wednesday.
Bibles are typically printed on thin paper stock and with presses that are largely located outside the U.S., according to The Journal.
This includes China, where Trump’s official “God Bless the USA” Bibles are printed.
Cheese, wine and whiskey: How your shopping basket could be affected by Trump’s tariffs
Tariffs that will make exporting goods to America more costly could hit shopping baskets in the UK as producers around the globe look to recoup the extra costs.
Donald Trump‘s levies mean industries worldwide are scrambling to assess what the impact on them will be and there is no doubt that consumers in the US will see prices there rise as manufacturers pass on those costs to the buyer.
But that in turn means that many might opt out of paying higher prices, while businesses in America might cancel orders coming in from overseas to avoid paying those extra costs. That might mean raising prices elsewhere to reduce their losses.
Cheese, wine, whiskey, beer and fish could soar in price as a result.
China AI videos mock tariffs
China's state-run media has taken to the internet with AI-generated videos, featuring dancing robots and fraught consumers, to scold US President Donald Trump and tariffs they say threaten high inflation and economic distress for Americans.
"'Liberation Day', you promised us the stars. But tariffs killed our cheap Chinese cars," an automated female voice sings in a video on the website of China's CGTN, a state-run English-language broadcaster, over a shot of a woman at a kitchen table staring at an empty fork.
The short clip, referring to Trump's use of "Liberation Day" for the day of his tariff announcement, was captioned with a warning: "Track is AI-generated. The debt crisis? 100 percent human-made."
Another video posted on X by the state-run news agency Xinhua, also generated by artificial intelligence, shows a robot named TARIFF that chooses to self-destruct rather than follow its creator's orders for high tariffs that bring "trade wars and unrest".
China has sharply criticised the U.S. tariffs, which have triggered the biggest stock market rout since the pandemic, and retaliated on Friday with import duties and export curbs of its own.
Economists say consumers are likely to see higher prices due to the trade war and that the US economy could enter a downturn.
However, the CGTN video, which displays lyrics in English and Chinese over images of car factories and humanoid robots dancing in burned-out streets, makes a more dire assessment.
"You taxed each truck, you taxed each tire. Midwest burnin' in your dumpster fire," the automated voice sings.
How could Donald Trump’s tariffs affect UK households?
Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said people across the country are “very concerned” about how the move by the United States to place 10 per cent import taxes on goods would hit their own finances.
Here is a look at how households may find their finances could be affected:
Why did Russia escape Trump’s tariffs?
Almost no countries were spared from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs; even small, uninhabited islands in the Indian Ocean were included in the exhaustive list. But one country was notably missing: Russia.
One of the United States’ largest adversaries was omitted from the list of countries slapped with even the 10 percent baseline tariff – a move that raised some eyebrows given Trump’s previously friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Wednesday that Russia was exempt because the U.S. doesn’t trade with them under heavy sanctions placed on the country after it invaded Ukraine in 2022.
However, the U.S. Trade Office indicates the U.S. does some trade with Russia, though significantly less than it did. Last year, the total goods trade with Russia was $3.5 billion.
Read more from Ariana Baio here:
Turkey in good position after 10% tariff, vice president says
The relatively low 10 per cent baseline tariff that the US has applied to Turkey could favour Turkish exporters, Turkey's vice president told broadcast media on Saturday.
Along with the baseline tariff that took effect on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced higher levies on goods from 57 larger partners including China, European Union, Vietnam and Japan that are due to start next week.
The decision not to impose such levies on Turkey "seems to be to our advantage as of now, for access to the American market", Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz told CNN Turk.
"There were already tariffs on iron, steel and aluminium (exports from Turkey to the U.S.). When (the U.S.) imposed similar tariffs on the others, there was an equalisation there, it was in our favour," he added.
Mr Yilmaz said that as an importer, Turkey would also benefit from a drop in international commodity prices, including oil, following Mr Trump's announcement.
US should 'stop using tariffs as weapon against China', foreign ministry says
China has taken and will continue to take resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, the Chinese foreign ministry has said.
The US should "stop using tariffs as a weapon to suppress China's economy and trade, and stop undermining the legitimate development rights of the Chinese people," the ministry said.
Trump introduced additional 34 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods as part of steep levies imposed on most US trade partners, bringing the total duties on China this year to 54 per cent.
This prompted retaliation from China on Friday, including extra levies of 34 per cent on all US goods and export curbs on some rare earths, escalating the trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Taiwan president meets tech execs to discuss tariffs
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te met tech executives on Saturday to discuss how to respond to new US tariffs, promising to ensure Taiwan's global competitiveness and safeguard the island's interests.
President Donald Trump announced across-the-board import tariffs on Wednesday with much higher duties for dozens of trading partners, including Taiwan, which runs a large trade surplus with the United States and is facing a 32 per cent duty on its products.
The US tariffs, however, do not apply to semiconductors, a major Taiwanese export.
Mr Lai met the executives at his official residence to discuss the response to "the global economic and trade challenges brought about by the reciprocal tariff policy", his spokesperson Karen Kuo said in a statement.
She did not say which companies were present, only that there were several representatives from the information and communications technology, or ICT, industry.
Mr Lai "hopes to give industry the greatest support, stabilise the economic situation, ensure Taiwan's industry's global competitiveness, and safeguard our country's national interests and the continued steady progress of our economy", Ms Kuo said.
Jaguar Land Rover 'pausing shipments to the US'
Jaguar Land Rover is pausing shipments of its British-made cars to America, according to a report in The Times.
The carmaker will make the move from Monday, the newspaper reported, in light of president Trump’s tariffs on the UK.
The US president has imposed a 25 per cent important tariff on cars and car parts entering the US from the UK.
Jaguar Land Rover employs 38,000 people in Britain and exports almost a quarter of its cars to America.
On Thursday, Mike Hawes, chief executive of SMMT the UK motor trade association, said: “These tariff costs cannot be absorbed by manufacturers, thus hitting US consumers who may face additional costs and a reduced choice of iconic British brands, whilst UK producers may have to review output in the face of constrained demand.
“Trade discussions must continue at pace, therefore, and we urge all parties to continue to negotiate and deliver solutions which support jobs, consumer demand and economic growth across both sides of the Atlantic.”
Sir Keir Starmer spending weekend speaking to foreign leaders about tariffs
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to spend the weekend speaking to foreign leaders about the tariffs, after calls with the prime ministers of Australia and Italy on Friday in which the leaders agreed that a trade war would be "extremely damaging".
Downing Street said that Sir Keir spoke to Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and Italian premier Giorgia Meloni and had "been clear the UK's response will be guided by the national interest".
Issuing a read-out of their separate conversations on Friday, Number 10 said the leaders "all agreed that an all-out trade war would be extremely damaging".
A spokesperson said the PM "has been clear the UK's response will be guided by the national interest" and officials will "calmly continue with our preparatory work, rather than rush to retaliate".
"He discussed this approach with both leaders, acknowledging that while the global economic landscape has shifted this week, it has been clear for a long time that like-minded countries must maintain strong relationships and dialogue to ensure our mutual security and maintain economic stability," the spokesperson added.
It is expected that Sir Keir will take further calls with counterparts over the weekend.
