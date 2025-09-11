Trainline shares accelerate on rosier earnings outlook

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trainline has seen shares surge higher after it boosted its earnings outlook despite a hit from the Government’s move to expand “tap-in and tap-out” contactless payment across more UK stations.

The online ticketing platform notched up an 8% rise in UK net consumer ticket sales to £2.1 billion in the six months to the end of August, thanks to a bounce back in demand for leisure travel and commuting, and as year-earlier trading was impacted by strike action.

But it said it took a hit from the first phase of the Department for Transport’s rollout of the contactless payment network to more stations, allowing passengers to tap-in and tap-out with bank cards and pay the guaranteed best fare available at that time of day.

Consumer revenues were flat at £107 million, it added.

In spite of this, London-listed Trainline said it now expects full-year underlying earnings at the top end of its previous guidance, for between growth of 6% and 9%.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm soared as much as 13% on Thursday morning trading, as it also cheered investors with plans to bolster returns with up to another £150 million in share buybacks.

Jody Ford, chief executive of Trainline, said: “Trainline has delivered a robust performance in the first half and today announces improved guidance for the full-year alongside an enhanced £150 million share buyback programme.”