Greggs boss says there is ‘no doubt’ weight loss jabs are impacting business

The boss of Greggs has said there is “no doubt” appetite-suppressing medication is having an impact on the bakery chain’s business as it introduces healthier options on its menu.

Chief executive Roisin Currie said: “What we’ve been seeing is people are looking for smaller portions, people are looking for information on areas such as protein and fibre, and therefore we’re making sure that in the breadth of our range we can offer those choices to customers.”

However, she highlighted this was not only due to the rise of GLP-1s, a class of medications that mimic the hormone which suppresses appetite, but also a “broader health trend” emerging.

This year Greggs, best known for its baked goods, unveiled new healthier products to tap into this trend.

It has sold half a million egg pots since adding them to its range in the autumn and the chain this week launched an overnight oats product with seeds and dried fruit.

However, hot snacks also performed well, with 1.3 million hot food items sold each week on average in 2025.

On Thursday, the company reported that total sales jumped by 7.4% over the three months to December 27, despite a challenging market, but like-for-like sales for the full year increased by 2.4%, less than half the growth for 2024.

The increasing use of weight loss medication poses new challenges for the food and drinks industry, as consumers who are on these jabs are likely to eat less and reach for healthier alternatives.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said on unveiling its Christmas trading figures on Thursday that the group was watching consumer trends “very closely” considering the rise in weight loss medication.

He said the supermarket had a wide range of products which they would describe as “GLP-1 friendly” but will be watching very closely “how consumers are behaving and act accordingly”.

Meanwhile, M&S launched a new range of “nutrient-dense” food at the end of December, as it looks to target weight loss jab users.

Ms Currie’s comments came after she said in July the bakery chain would target customers on weight loss drugs by rolling out smaller portions and protein-rich products.

It is important for the company, she said at the time, “to make sure that we’ve got some of the snack products that customers are looking for if they are on any of the GLP-1 drugs”.

Greggs said it was “cautious but hopeful” about its outlook for 2026, as it says it is outperforming the market amid a challenging consumer environment.