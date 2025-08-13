Scotland’s deficit grows by £5.1bn, Gers figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has insisted the country’s finances are “sustainable” as figures showed spending levels were more than £26 billion higher than the amount raised in revenues.

The latest Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) figures reported “overall public finances in Scotland weakening, as expenditure grew faster than revenue”.

For 2024-25, Scotland has a net fiscal deficit of minus £26.5 billion – an increase of £5.1 billion from the previous year – with this the representing minus 11.7% of the country’s GDP.

The UK deficit for 2024-25 was minus 5.1% of GDP, less than half the rate of Scotland.

The Scottish Government report said the “deterioration” between this year and last was in part linked to a fall in North Sea revenue, but it added: “The difference is primarily explained by movements in non-North Sea revenue and spending, with Scottish revenue growing more slowly and Scottish expenditure growing more quickly than the UK.”

Revenue in Scotland grew by 1.5% in 2024-25 to £91.4 billion.

Spending increased to £117.6 billion in 2024-25, up from £111.4 billion in 2023-24.

“As a share of GDP, public spending remained at historically high levels in 2024,” the report noted.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the figures show Scots benefit from higher public spending than the UK average – with this £2,669 more per person north of the border.

He said this “means more money for schools, hospitals and policing, if the Scottish Parliament chooses to invest in those areas” – although he also claimed “people in Scotland will rightly expect to see better outcomes” for these higher spending levels.

Mr Murray said: “These figures underline the collective economic strength of the United Kingdom and how Scotland benefits from the redistribution of wealth inside the UK.

“By sharing resources with each other across the UK, Scots benefit by £2,669 more per head in public spending than the UK average.

“It also means that devolved governments have the financial heft of the wider UK behind them when taking decisions.”

Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison said decisions taken by ministers at Holyrood “are helping support sustainable public finances”.

She said: “For the fourth year in a row, devolved revenues have grown faster than devolved expenditure.

“Scotland’s public finances are better than many other parts of the UK, with the third highest revenue per person in the UK, behind only London and the South East.”

She also stressed the Gers statistics reflect the current constitutional arrangements, with Scotland part of the UK and “not an independent Scotland with its own policy, decisions on defence spending and the economy”.

Ms Robison said: “Gers allocates Scotland a population share of reserved UK spending rather than accounting for real expenditure. For example, UK defence expenditure is listed as £5.1 billion, but only £2.1 billion was actually spent with industry in Scotland in 2023-24.

“Being taken out of the EU, against the will of the people of Scotland, has also hit Scotland’s revenues by £2.3 billion and the higher cost of UK Government debt adds £500 million to the deficit.

“Falling oil prices and a decrease in extraction present challenges going forward, but we are clear in our support for a just transition for Scotland’s valued oil and gas sector, which recognises the maturity of the North Sea basin and is in line with our climate change commitments and energy security.”