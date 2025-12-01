Scotland could ‘lose our high streets as we know them’, retailers warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland is “one bad Budget away from losing our high streets as we know them”, the group representing retail businesses has warned.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) is pressing the Finance Secretary to introduce a discount on business rates when she reveals the Scottish Budget in January.

It comes after the Chancellor announced a 10% discount for retailers in England during her Budget last week.

Writing in the Herald, SRC director David Lonsdale said Scotland risks becoming a “materially less attractive investment option” due to the tax differences.

He said: “Ministers have proved fleet of foot on rates before, for example delivering more regular revaluations and ditching the mooted surtax on grocery stores.

“However, the warning is stark – we’re one bad Budget away from losing our high streets as we know them.”

Mr Lonsdale has also written to Finance Secretary Shona Robison, emphasising the role retailers play in improving footfall.

He said: “When a shop thrives, so does the cafe next door, the restaurant down the street, and the town and city centre around it.

“Maintaining competitiveness on business rates would also deliver on our shared government/industry vision of making ‘Scotland the best place in the UK to grow a retail business’.

“Given this, we implore you to back the economic viability of Scotland’s high streets in your Budget by introducing a permanent business rate discount for retailers from April which is at least as competitive as England’s discount.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.