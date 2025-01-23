Sainsbury’s will cut 3,000 jobs and close cafes in cost cutting push
The company is amid a £1bn cost cutting push.
Big four supermarket Sainsbury’s will cut 3,000 jobs in the UK as it seeks to cut costs at its headquarters and it closes cafes and hot food counters.
But the job losses come ahead of another wave of costs which retailers face after Chancellor Rachel Reeves increased employers’ national insurance payments.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
