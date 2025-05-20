Ryanair demands cabin crew staff return pay rises amid Spanish union dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair has told some of its flight attendants in Spain to hand back pay rises worth thousands of pounds amid a legal battle with a union.

The airline had agreed a pay rise with Spain’s CCOO union last year.

Another union, the Union Sindical Obrera (USO), contested the agreement in January and a judge in Spain’s High Court later ruled that the pay deal was not valid.

Ryanair has now told USO union members they must repay the five months’ worth of salary increases as a result.

In a letter seen by PA news agency, Ryanair told workers the court ruling “created an overpayment situation”.

“You were paid higher salaries in the period from October 24 to March 25 that have now been declared null and void,” it said.

“We are willing to offer a repayment plan of 12 months with the deductions starting in the payslip of June.”

Ryanair separately agreed a limited pay deal with members of the other union, CCOO, that exempts them from the pay clawbacks.

The USO said the pay rises that Ryanair is telling union members to return stretch as high as 3,000 euros (£2,525).

A USO spokesperson told PA that Ryanair is engaging in “union-based discrimination”.

They added that Ryanair also “encouraged (with constant emails and multiple deadline changes to do it) to sign up with CCOO to avoid the penalties”.

In a separate letter sent by Ryanair to the union, it described attempts to contest the repayments as “farcical”.

The airline wrote: “If you wish to pursue legal action against us for complying with the outcome of the court case that you won, that is entirely a matter for you.”

USO members “will be contacted and informed of the amounts they owe as a consequence of your actions”, it said.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “USO are complaining about pay cuts that result from their court case.

“Ryanair is complying with the court case that USO took to cut pay while it is under appeal.

“USO are a tiny minority union with no support from our crew, the vast majority of whom have their pay and conditions protected by an agreement with CCOO.”