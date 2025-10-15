Royal Mail fined £21m by watchdog for missing mail delivery targets
It represents the third-largest fine ever imposed by communications regulator Ofcom.
Royal Mail has been fined £21 million for missing its annual first and second class mail delivery targets, leading to millions of letters arriving late across the UK, regulator Ofcom has said.
It represents the third-largest fine ever imposed by the communications watchdog.
The delivery giant delivered 77% of first class mail and 92.5% of second class mail on time during the 2024-25 financial year, Ofcom found.
This was short of its respective 93% and 98.5% targets.
Ian Strawhorne, director of enforcement at Ofcom, said: “Millions of important letters are arriving late, and people aren’t getting what they pay for when they buy a stamp.
“These persistent failures are unacceptable, and customers expect and deserve better.
“Royal Mail must rebuild consumers’ confidence as a matter of urgency. And that means making actual significant improvements, not more empty promises.”