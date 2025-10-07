Heating engineers urged to sign up to heat pump ‘giveaway’ for their own homes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heating engineers across Britain are being urged to take up the offer of a government-funded heat pump to install in their own homes, as part of efforts to roll out the clean technology.

Research and innovation firm Nesta is running a “start at home” initiative to provide heating engineers with a funded heat pump and training on how to install it, so they can learn the ropes before fitting the technology for customers.

The initiative comes after a pilot scheme by Nesta found supporting heating engineers to install their first heat pump in their home boosted their technical knowledge, understanding of living with the technology, and confidence in promoting them to customers.

Experts warn large-scale deployment of clean electric-powered heat pumps is key to replacing the widespread use of gas boilers in homes to reduce carbon emissions as part of targets to cut greenhouse gases to “net zero” by 2050.

That means installing round 450,000 heat pumps in existing homes a year by 2030, requiring 38,000 more installers trained and confident to install heat pumps before then, Nesta said.

The organisation said heat pumps were more efficient than gas boilers, potentially lowering energy bills, and tend to require less maintenance and last longer, keeping homes warm for years.

But Nesta pointed to research by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) suggesting only 27% of newly trained installers have gone on to complete an installation within a year, partly due to a lack of a confidence in the technology and the process of putting it in.

So the start at home scheme is being rolled out with partners across England, Wales and Scotland, providing heat engineers with heat pumps for their own homes and expert support, and putting them on the path to the accreditation needed to install the technology for customers under government schemes.

Madeleine Gabriel, Nesta’s director of sustainable future, said: “As more and more households look to switch their home heating, it will be all hands to the pump – and we want to help ensure that Britain’s heating workforce is ready to respond.

“Although lots of heating engineers are curious about heat pumps, many rarely get the chance to see one, let alone install one.

“The ‘start at home’ scheme changes that by beginning where it makes most sense – at home.

“Our message to all heating engineers is simple: secure your future by getting hands-on with the tech with installation yourself.”

Eric MacRae, a heating engineer who took part in the pilot which ran across Scotland, added: “I have confidence now that I’ve got one running in my own property that I have 24/7 experience of.

“Instead of giving people a spiel, I can now speak from personal experience of using it myself.

“It’s giving me an extra edge, and I feel that I can emphasise more of the advantages than I previously would have been able to.”