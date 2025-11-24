Reeves calls for unity and support from Labour MPs ahead of Budget
The Chancellor called for unity as she spoke in front of restive backbenchers in Monday night ahead of the Budget, and insisted she was proud of it.
Rachel Reeves has urged Labour MPs to support Wednesday’s Budget, which is widely expected to see tax hikes introduced.
The Chancellor called for unity from her party as she spoke in front of restive backbenchers ahead of the Budget, and insisted she was proud of her forthcoming statement.
Ms Reeves has long suggested she will have to hike taxes to fill a black hole in the public finances, and is now facing the prospect of a downgrade in the Budget watchdog’s economic growth forecast for every year of this Parliament.
Labour backbenches are said to have become increasingly frustrated about the planned tax hikes, which come as the party’s opinion poll ratings have dropped significantly.
Speaking before the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on Monday night, the Chancellor could be heard to tell backbenchers politics is a “team sport” as she called for their support.
Ms Reeves could also be heard suggesting that the Budget was a package, not a “pick ‘n’ mix” where MPs could say they liked the “cola bottles” but disliked the “fruit salad”.
She insisted it was a Labour Budget, a progressive Budget and that she was proud of it.
The Budget will focus on three priorities, she also told MPs: “Cutting the cost of living, cutting NHS waiting lists and cutting the cost of debt.”
The Chancellor concluded her speech to Labour MPs by saying: “On Wednesday, this will be a fair Budget. It will be a Budget that delivers strong foundations, secures our future and delivers on our promise of change.”