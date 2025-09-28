PureGym targets up to 60 new UK gyms this year amid ‘era’ of low-cost fitness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PureGym has set its sights on opening up to 60 new gyms in the UK this year as it accelerates its expansion amid a growing cohort of people prioritising fitness.

The gym operator, which is known for having many of its sites open 24 hours a day, said it was targeting rural areas and smaller towns as well as big cities.

It comes after four new UK gyms launched on Friday, bringing the total opened across the country so far this year to 34.

The group has plans to open between 55 and 60 in the UK by the end of 2025.

PureGym, which is jointly owned by Leonard Green & Partners, KKR and members of the group’s management team, launched in the UK in 2009 and also operates in countries including Denmark and the US.

Launching at a similar time to smaller rival The Gym Group, it has capitalised on demand for low-cost and contract-free gym memberships, with many sites open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rebecca Passmore, PureGym’s chief operating officer, said its business model was resonating “in an era where people are not only placing greater importance on their health and wellbeing, but are also increasingly focused on value for money”.

She added that there was “plenty of opportunity to accelerate our expansion in the years ahead”.

PureGym also said it had been making significant investments to upgrade its existing estate.

This includes introducing women-only workout spaces in certain gyms, and “shape zones” that incorporate lighter weights amid the rising popularity of strength training.