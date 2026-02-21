US global tariffs will rise to 15%, Donald Trump says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has announced 15% global tariffs in a move the British Chambers of Commerce warned would deal a further blow to UK businesses.

The US President initially said he would impose a 10% levy after the Supreme Court struck down his previous import taxes on Friday.

But in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, he said he would be increasing this to the higher rate “effective immediately”.

Britain’s biggest business organisation swiftly expressed dismay at the announcement and urged the Government to continue dialogue with US counterparts to keep the UK’s competitive advantage.

“We had feared that the President’s plan B response could be worse for British businesses and so it is proving,” William Bain, head of trade policy at the BCC said.

“This means an extra 5% increase in tariffs on a wide range of UK goods exports to the US, except those covered under the Economic Prosperity Deal.

“This will be bad for trade, bad for US consumers and businesses and weaken global economic growth. Businesses on both sides of the Atlantic need a period of clarity and certainty. Higher tariffs are not the way to achieve that.”

The UK Government repeated its assertion that it expects Britain’s “privileged trading position with the US” to continue, when approached for comment on the announcement of a new 15% rate.

Britain had received the lowest tariff rate of 10%, and a subsequent agreement struck by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump saw further carve-outs for the country’s steel industry and car manufacturers.

Questions remain over whether those deals still stand, although officials are understood to believe the changes would not have an impact on most of the UK’s trade with America, including preferential arrangements on steel, cars and pharmaceuticals.

A Government spokesperson said: “This is a matter for the US to determine but we will continue to support UK businesses as further details are announced.

“Under any scenario, we expect our privileged trading position with the US to continue and will work with the administration to understand how the ruling will affect tariffs for the UK and the rest of the world.”