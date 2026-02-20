UK business growth gains momentum as factory export orders hit post-Covid high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Growth in the UK’s private sector has gained further momentum this month, as manufacturers were boosted by the biggest surge in export orders since 2021, a new survey shows.

But job losses continued for the 17th month in a row, led by a sharp reduction among firms in the services sector.

The S&P Global flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which is watched closely by economists, recorded a reading of 53.9 for February, up from 53.7 in January.

The flash figures are based on preliminary data. Any score above 50.0 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

February’s figure signals the fastest rise in private sector activity since April 2024.

Activity was bolstered during the month thanks to an upturn in the amount of new work received by businesses, the survey found.

This was largely driven by the services sector, the largest part of the economy, incorporating businesses from hospitality to leisure and finance to healthcare.

Firms noted an improvement in sales pipelines and new customer inquiries since the start of the year, despite challenges from tougher economic conditions and still heightened business uncertainty.

Meanwhile, factory output was given a boost thanks to an improvement in the level of export orders during February.

The latest rise in new work from abroad was the fastest since mid-2021, according to the survey.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the latest data brought “further signs of an encouraging start to the year for the UK economy”.

“The upturn continues to be led by the service sector but there are signs that manufacturing is regaining momentum to join in the recovery, reporting a surge in export orders of a magnitude not seen since the pandemic,” he said.

“Despite enjoying higher demand for goods and services, companies remain focused on boosting productivity to cut costs, resulting in yet another month of steep job losses to prolong the continual jobs downturn that was initiated by the 2024 autumn Budget.”

Despite the increase in workloads, staffing numbers decreased for the 17th month in a row in February, the PMI indicated.

There was a particularly sharp drop within the services sector, with a number of employers surveyed reporting redundancies in response to weaker demand and rising costs.

It also noted that firms frequently reported hiring freezes due to the cost squeeze, while some also said they were investing in technology without the need for additional recruitment.