Business news live: Oil prices drop sharply as ceasefire announced, FTSE 100 opens higher
Stock markets latest updates and business news on Monday
After a recent surge to as much as $80 a barrel, the price of Brent Crude Oil has dropped back sharply on news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Escalating Middle East tensions had seen markets concerned over the prospect of a wider war breaking out and the Strait of Hormuz being closed, which would in turn restrict flow and send oil prices even higher.
Stock markets are also set to react positively to the news, with the FTSE 100 up after opening and US stocks set to follow suit later today. Overnight, Asian stock markets had a similar reaction, the Hang Seng ending more than 2 per cent up, while in Europe the likes of the German DAX and French CAC 40 are both rising on the day.
Elsewhere, we’re also expecting further information on the UK government’s Industrial Strategy, with business organisations so far reacting in mixed fashion.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Oil prices start to rise once more as Israel claims Iran broke ceasefire
Oil prices seem to be rising once more over the past hour, with Brent Crude back up past $69.
Not too much movement just yet, but still one to keep an eye on as Israel is claiming Iran broke the ceasefire and they will “respond forcefully”.
Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, has said that he told the military to respond forcefully to Iran’s alleged ceasefire violation with “high-intensity” strikes in the heart of Tehran.
That’s a breaking line in the story - our Israel-Iran live blog is available to follow here.
Google may have to make changes to UK search engine, says watchdog
Google may have to launch changes to its search engine in the UK and hand more power back to publishers, the competition regulator has warned.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said it is looking at whether it needs to loosen Google’s control of its search engine and allow publishers more influence over how their content is used.
The tech giant is the first company being targeted by the regulator under a new set of digital market laws.
Google accounts for more than 90% of searches in the UK, while it is also used by more than 200,000 UK businesses to reach customers.
Google said it would work “constructively” with the CMA but highlighted that its plans presented “challenges” to the business.
Google may have to make changes to UK search engine, says watchdog
FTSE, DAX and CAC 40 all rise as BP drops 6%
As expected, European stocks are on the rise this morning:
- FTSE 100 up 0.39 per cent
- DAX up 1.83 per cent
- CAC 40 up 1.48 per cent
- Euronext 100 up 1.06 per cent
The British benchmark is the outlier there, but it’s easily explained - oil giants BP and Shell saw their share prices rise over the past few days when oil prices shot up, which in turn saw the FTSE 100 fall far less than the French or German indices did.
Today, though, BP is down 6 per cent and Shell has followed at 4.25 per cent lower, the two biggest fallers in the FTSE 100.
IAG and Easyjet are both flying (hah) again, more than 6 per cent up each.
FTSE 100 and US stocks set to rise after ceasefire news
The FTSE 100 will rise around 0.5 per cent when it opens shortly, as investors greet the news of a ceasefire warmly.
While US stocks won’t open until afternoon as usual, they are also poised for sharp rises.
The S&P 500 is showing a 1 per cent uplift already, with 1.3 per cent for the Nasdaq.
Oil price drops almost 5% after ceasefire news
Upon news of Donald Trump saying Israel and Iran have agreed a ceasefire which is “now in effect”, oil prices have fallen dramatically.
Brent Crude Oil has dropped by 4.9 per cent, back down to below $68, having tipped past $80 only two days ago.
Rising oil prices affect not just fuel costs, but also transport, energy and production costs as well as placing an inflationary factor on economies.
Other than a few weeks prior to this Middle East escalation, this is the lowest price of Brent since mid-2021.
UK Industrial Strategy
We’re hoping to hear more over the coming days on the UK’s new Industrial Strategy.
Yesterday, comments and reaction ranged from delighted at there actually being one, to dismay at certain sectors being overlooked in it.
The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) are one such example where certain parts of the workforce overlap certain areas...but it wasn’t an announcement which specifically talks about which sectors play what role in the planned investment.
“Food and drink manufacturing plays a vital role in ensuring the nation’s food security, provides 500,000 high-quality jobs in every UK region, and contributes £37bn to our economy. It’s clear that government has ambitions for Advanced Manufacturing, and we look forward to seeing how this will translate to supporting the growth of the UK’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink,” read the FDF’s statement.
Key business stories to catch up on
Here’s a quick rundown of anything you need to know from yesterday, before we get to anything new and upcoming:
- Up 15% in one day: London Stock Exchange set for another £3.8bn loss as Spectris accepts huge bid
- Oil prices soar after US attacks on Iran nuclear sites – why they could go higher
- How will your household costs be affected by conflict in the Middle East?
- Energy bills could be cut by up to 25% for thousands of UK businesses
Tuesday's business and stock markets news - live
Good morning one and all - it’s another day and time to take a look at the upcoming news for Tuesday in the world of business and finance.
There isn’t much in the way of economic data to look forward to this week - though that was last week’s big focus - so it’s companies, markets and commodities which will dictate investor sentiment and risk.
Oh, and Donald Trump, the US, Iran, Israel and anybody else getting involved in Middle East tensions.
FTSE 100 and European markets finish down
At the close of play today, the FTSE 100 has closed in the red, 0.17 per cent down.
That’s less than some of the European indices, with the DAX 0.3 per cent down and France’s CAC 40 stood at -0.65 per cent.
By contrast, US stocks are rising at the start of the day, with the S&P 500 up 0.37 per cent.
Perhaps that positive sentiment will filter through to Europe tomorrow...depending on what happens overnight, of course.
That’s it for our rolling business coverage today - we’ll be back at 7am on Tuesday to bring you plenty more. See you then.
Gold prices rising again
Lots of focus on oil, but don’t forget the key bellweather commodity - gold.
Having dipped somewhat recently after reaching record levels, gold is back on the rise over the past few days and is up 0.47 per cent today.
The price of $3401 is some way of mid-June’s $3460-plus level, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments