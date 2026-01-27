Revolution Bars owner to shut 21 venues with hundreds of jobs at risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The owner of Revolution bars has announced the closure of 21 of its venues across the UK.

In total, 591 jobs will be lost.

The news comes after FTI Consulting was appointed as administrators for the chain.

The Revel Collective also announced a sale securing other parts of the business on Tuesday.

The venues closing, with immediate effect, incorporate 14 Revolution bars, six Revolucion de Cuba bars and one Peach Pub.

However, FTI confirmed a pair of deals which will secure the future of 41 sites and 1,582 jobs.

The Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands and assets have been bought by Neos Hospitality Group, which runs the Barbara’s Bier Haus and Bonnie Rogues brands.

Meanwhile, the remaining Peach Pubs business has been bought by newly-formed group Coral Pub Company.

Slump in sales

The group undertook a major restructuring in 2024, in which it shut 15 unprofitable bars in a bid to turn around its performance.

But the revamp plans faltered and it launched a strategic review last autumn into funding and a sale of all or parts of the business.

It traded from around 62 sites and employed just over 3,000 workers as of the end of June 2024.

The company put itself up for sale in October 2025, a decision prompted by a deepening cash crisis and a significant slump in sales across its venues.

Bosses at the firm said at the time that revenue has been weaker than expected as younger customers reined in their spending and due to warm weather over the summer.

They warned two months later that shareholders were likely to be wiped out as part of any deal.