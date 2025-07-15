Business news live: Rachel Reeves to address mortgages and pensions in Mansion House speech
Tuesday brings Rachel Reeves’ Mansion House speech, with the chancellor expected to delve into pension reform and plenty more besides. There has been a push in some quarters for the chancellor to rip up fiscal rules limiting spending, which has been rejected by the government, and to bring in a wealth tax, which has not.
It’s not expected that ISAs will be a key focus now, with reform expected to wait until further discussions have taken place, but tax changes for businesses may still be on the agenda along with other initiatives as the government chases economic growth.
Elsewhere, bitcoin has hit new highs of late and the FTSE 100 performed well on Monday - in contrast to other places in the stock market as tariff threats continue and a deal between the US and the EU appears no closer.
Reeves to announce mortgage shakeup plans
One key issue Rachel Reeves is set to bring up this evening in her Mansion House speech is a shakeup of mortgages.
The chancellor is set to allow renters to show a good track record of payments to prove to lenders how much they can borrow, as well as launching a permanent mortgage guarantee scheme.
Many other mortgage market-related changes have come through in the past few weeks, from relaxed stress test rules at Santander to Nationwide cutting salary requirements for first-time buyers.
Key details to expect from Rachel Reeves' Mansion House speech
Rachel Reeves is likely to hit many topics today but in principle we’ll be looking out for details of mentions on:
- Taxes
- ISAs
- Pensions reform
- and anything else which impacts businesses, particularly SMEs.
The chancellor is expected to double down on not exceeding her fiscal rules and will focus on cutting red tape, looking to “regulate for growth”, says the FT.
£650m EV subsidy could help UK car industry 'grow by £16bn'
Following news of the government considering offering electric car subsidies to the tune of £650m, Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said:
“A quarter of all new cars sold last month were EVs with sales in the first half of 2025 35% higher than the first half of 2024. This significant increase in sales is being helped along by the Government’s ZEV Mandate, which is sending prices down as manufacturers compete to hit their targets, all to the benefit of the British driver.
“The UK car industry’s survival is based on a rapid transition to building the EVs to which the world is moving. CBI Economics found that our car industry, currently worth £46.8bn to the UK economy and employing over 550,000 full-time equivalent jobs, could see its economic output grow by £16bn, or 35%, and employ an additional 167,000 jobs, if it embraces the EV revolution.
“Conversely, go slow, and economic output could collapse by 73%, or £34bn, with over 400,000 jobs being lost. This fund, together with other support for the industry recently announced by the Government, increases the likelihood of the positive scenario being secured”.
Business news live - 15 July
Morning and welcome to Tuesday’s business and money coverage on The Independent.
Today’s big lines will doubtless come from Rachel Reeves’ speech at Mansion House, where taxes, pensions and ISAs may all be in the firing line.
But we’ll also look at big company news, the latest stock market movements and more.
