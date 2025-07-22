Business news live: Mortgage rules changed immediately and FTSE 100 starts above key threshold
Latest stock markets updates, business and money news from Tuesday
A major change is incoming in the pensions world, with the government set to make changes including the retirement age, but also with a Pensions Commission to look at contribution rates to stave off the growing threat of people not having enough money for retirement.
Now on Tuesday, the FCA has also announced an immediate change to mortgage rules, to help borrowers reduce their repayment term lengths, save money and find cheaper products with other providers more easily. The FCA say this will “help people navigate their financial lives and support growth” in future, with other changes looking at making it easier for first-time buyers to get on the ladder.
In stock markets, the FTSE 100 closed above 9,000 points on Monday as global indices continued to push toward record new levels. Bitcoin has meanwhile remained around $118,000 and Brent Crude Oil is back under $69 after rising before the weekend.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Mortgage rule changes will 'support more flexible home ownership' says expert
The FCA’s rule changes will mean homeowners have far more choice and chance of saving money when it comes to changing mortgage deals, says Paul Matthews, senior director of risk at financial services firm Broadstone.
He said: “The FCA is taking significant steps to make it easier for consumers to make changes to their mortgages and get better support on their available options. The easing of regulation will allow lenders greater flexibility to innovate in the market and provider homeowners with more choice.
“Mortgage lenders operate in a highly regulated environment and so these latest reforms should support more flexible home ownership with minimal additional risk. Lenders will need to ensure their risk management and modelling framework is robust so they can continue to spot those consumers who need advice or other support.”
How much you need in your pension to retire — and four things to help you reach that amount
Pensions are back in the spotlight after the government announced new measures to tackle the growing issue of people failing to have enough money when they retire.
Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, said on Monday that almost half of the working age population “isn’t saving anything for their retirement at all”. She has revived the pensions commission, which last met in 2006, in a bid to determine how best to help workers after experts warned that people looking to retire in 2050 are on course to receive £800 per year less than current pensioners.
The scale of the issue cannot be underestimated.
Four things you can do to add thousands to value of your pension
FTSE 100 above 9,000 points again
The FTSE 100 had something of a rollercoaster on Monday but ended the day 0.23 per cent up.
That put it back above 9,000 points having breached that level last week a couple of times.
Record highs in stock market indices have been a regular theme of late - miners in particular helped the surge yesterday.
FCA announce new mortgage rules
The Financial Conduct Authority has announced rule changes effective immediately regarding mortgages.
Among those, the FCA say it will mean people:
- Find it easier to reduce their mortgage term, helping to lower the total cost of borrowing and reduce the risk of repayment extending into retirement.
- More easily remortgage with a new lender, helping them access cheaper products.
- Be able to discuss options with their mortgage provider and get advice when they need it.
These chances are to “help people navigate their financial lives and support growth by ensuring more people can benefit from choice in the mortgage market and the security of homeownership.”
More details to come.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments