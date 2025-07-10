Business news live: UK economic activity revealed and Nvidia set record as world’s first $4tn company
Stock markets updates and business news from Thursday
Nvidia became the world’s first-ever $4 trillion-valued company during Wednesday’s trading session after its share price initially rose more than two per cent above $164. Domestically, the FTSE 100 had another mostly positive day before a slight drop, despite advertising firm WPP seeing their share price fall 18 per cent.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves, however, faced more pressure for her Mansion House speech next month as building societies banded together to write a letter pleading for the cash ISA limit to not be cut.
Meanwhile, wealth tax talks continue to generate debate as Keir Starmer didn’t rule it out, but also said the country couldn’t just “tax our way to growth”. Economics experts have told The Independent such a ruling wouldn’t work to bridge the public purse funding gap and could have an adverse effect on finances.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Nvidia hits $4tn market cap - first company to reach milestone
Chip-maker Nvidia yesterday became the first company to surpass a $4 trillion valuation, with another recent share price surge seeing it beat Apple and Microsoft to the milestone.
Shares rose more than 2 per cent early on in Wednesday’s trading before dipping back soon after, as profit-taking ensued.
Matt Britzman, a senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, labelled it a “historic” moment and suggested the stock could yet rise higher, given earnings valuations and market share dominance.
