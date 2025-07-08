Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Business news live: Trump sends 12 nations new tariff rates letters and Apple appeal €500m EU fine

Stock markets updates and business news from Tuesday

Karl Matchett
Tuesday 08 July 2025 03:22 EDT
Comments
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says they would have cut interest rates if Trump did not implement tariffs

The business and investing worlds continue to have more than one eye on Donald Trump and his latest tariff announcements, with the US president chopping and changing on a regular basis. Despite pushing back the deadline for trade deals to be agreed from Wednesday of this week to 1 August, he has nonetheless given new tariff rates to more than a dozen nations.

Elsewhere, big US tech firms Apple and Amazon are in the headlines, the former with a record half a billion euros fine from the EU and the latter for asking some workers to volunteer their time across the busy Amazon Prime days period.

Stock markets have not reacted too dramatically to the latest tariff changes, though the FTSE 100 fell slightly on Monday and has opened flat on Tuesday. Chinese firm Shein, meanwhile, have filed to float in Hong Kong, seemingly as a way to pressure British regulators into letting them IPO on the London Stock Exchange without prospectus changes.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

Business news live - Tuesday 8 July

Good morning! Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of the business world - today’s focus will be very much on tariffs and the latest impacts there, but also we have stock market news, one British company going into administration and plenty more besides.

Karl Matchett8 July 2025 08:21

