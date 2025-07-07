Business news live: Stock markets set for volatility with end of Trump’s tariff pause near
Following a week where concern over the future of Rachel Reeves’ job led to bond yields shooting up and Donald Trump signed his Big Beautiful Bill, this week brings with it the latest Halifax housing data and the end of the US president’s 90-day tariff pause.
It’s the latter which may well be the side focus of almost everything else this week, with higher volatility expected in stock markets, currency markets and potentially bond markets too as investors grapple with the possible outcomes and nations try to seal trade agreements with the biggest economy on the planet.
The UK will also get GDP estimates later this week, while all eyes will be on Nvidia to see if the chipmaker continues its upward trajectory to become the world’s first $4tn public listed company, having hit new highs recently in its share price.
Up to 23m people may expect car finance scandal compensation
Consumer law firm Slater and Gordon have conducted a survey and concluded that up to 23m may be expecting compensation due to the car finance scandal.
The Supreme Court is set for a final ruling on the issue, with the Financial Conduct Authority then potentially setting up a formal redress scheme for lenders to compensate consumers.
Elizabeth Comley, chief operating officer of Slater and Gordon, said: “The public have very high expectations on the car finance scandal. They rightly expect to be compensated for their losses. The FCA is trying put things right but there’s a risk that a redress scheme leaves many people disappointed and keen to challenge the process. That sort of backlash would be bad for everyone – the scandal would drag on for years, the courts would be inundated with challenges and the public would be denied the clear resolution they want.”
Good morning and welcome to another week of business news and financial coverage here on The Independent.
Coming up today and across the rest of the week we’ll be seeing how markets, companies and trade bodies react to the approaching end of Trump’s 90-day tariff pause.
We’ll also have the latest domestic news with GDP estimates, house price data and more.
