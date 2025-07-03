Business news live: Bond yields continue to fall, one in four cars sold in June were electric
Ten-year bond yields dropped and steadied on Thursday after Labour came out with a somewhat more forceful defence of chancellor Rachel Reeves, giving assurances about her role and leading the markets to reverse their earlier alarm. The pound also rose against the dollar slightly and the FTSE 100 enjoyed a day of positive growth of more than 0.4 per cent.
In business news, the cost of tariff impacts to UK SMEs was revealed in a survey showing they faced an average hit of £17,000 each, while fears continue over AstraZeneca pushing to leave the London Stock Exchange in favour of a US listing.
Elsewhere, new data shows one in four cars sold in the UK during June were electric vehicles, NS&I are reducing the rate on their Junior ISA and the price of bitcoin briefly peaked above $110,000 yesterday evening.
