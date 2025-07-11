Business news live: Economy figures ‘disappointing’ says Rachel Reeves, more lenders join sub-4% mortgage fight
Stock markets updates and business news from Friday
Economic experts have said they expect UK inflation to remain constant for June when data comes in next week. Barclays analysts suggested a 3.4 per cent rate would again be seen, driven by food prices continuing to increase. Official ONS data will arrive on Wednesday - though before inflation figures, ONS revealed today that the UK economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in May.
The battle for the future of the cash ISA continues to rage meanwhile, with Rachel Reeves set to announce plans in her Mansion House speech next week and the Building Societies Association telling her it would be a mistake to ditch the £20,000 allowance.
In the stock markets, both the Nasdaq in the US and the FTSE 100 in the UK have hit new all time highs over the last couple of days, as investors largely set aside Donald Trump’s constant flip-flopping over tariff rates.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Bitcoin hits new record high after 6% surge
Bitcoin has shot up again, with a six per cent rise putting it to a new all time high.
That put it briefly above $118,000, though it has now fallen back slightly to $117,500, still well above the $107-109k band it travelled along at for some time.
Our tech expert Anthony Cuthbertson notes that the new record puts bitcoin’s market cap above $2.3 trillion, ranking it above tech giants like Alphabet and Meta. While still only a fraction of gold’s estimated market cap of $22 trillion, it has now overtaken silver.
Reeves admits 'disappointing' GDP figures
On those economic figures, chancellor Rachel Reeves said:
“Getting more money in people’s pockets is my number one mission. While today’s figures are disappointing, I am determined to kickstart economic growth and deliver on that promise.
“The choices we have made in our first year in government have seen us extend the £3 bus fare cap, fund Free School Meals for over half a million more children, press ahead with plans to deliver free breakfast clubs for every child in the country and increase the National Minimum and National Living Wage, giving a pay rise to 3 million workers.
“There’s more to do, that’s why in the Spending Review we boosted investment and jobs, through better city region transport and record funding for affordable homes, as well as backing major projects like Sizewell C.”
UK economy shrinks for second month in a row
May figures are in for the UK’s GDP and it’s more bad news for Rachel Reeves and co.
Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the economy shrinking 0.1 per cent following April’s more stark 0.3 per cent contraction. Lower production and construction were partly to blame for May’s disappointing figures.
“May’s fall in production was driven by oil and gas extraction, car manufacturing and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry,” said ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown.
“While services grew overall in May with a strong month for legal firms, which recovered from a weak April, and computer programming, these were partially offset by a very weak month for retail sales.”
Can FTSE 100 finish week strongly?
The FTSE 100 had been on a fairly flat trajectory for most of the week up until the last couple of days - and yesterday was a bumper day with the index closing 1.2 per cent up.
Barring some pretty bad news it should finish in positive territory for the week, given it’s up almost 1.8 per cent all told, but profit-taking is always possible after the index hit a new all time high level.
The 9,000 milestone is now very close indeed.
Labour warned over potential AstraZeneca loss
Former chancellor Lord Norman Lamont has told the government that the loss of AstraZeneca, the biggest public listed company on London’s FTSE 100, would be a huge blow.
The pharmaceutical firm’s CEO has pondered moving the listing to the US, which would mean the departure of a £160bn giant at a time Labour are trying to encourage economic growth and increased investing by private citizens.
He said: “The loss of AstraZeneca, were it to happen, would be a devastating blow to the London Stock Exchange.
“Is it not therefore very important, if we are to retain the listings, that the Government have a supportive policy for life sciences in particular?
“Is it not regrettable, first, that the life sciences review has not yet appeared and, secondly, that the Government refused to back the vaccine plant at Speke near Liverpool?
“Is it not important that, if we want to retain the listings, which will mean retaining the research, development and employment, we have a proper strategy with these companies and do not just regard them as cash cows but valuable investments to be encouraged?”
Why a wealth tax in the UK would fail, according to experts
Any attempt by Rachel Reeves to plug the gap in the UK’s public finances through a wealth tax would be “naive”, with very few success stories from other nations, experts have warned.
The chancellor may need to find as much as £30bn in savings through either cutting costs or raising taxes ahead of her Budget, with Keir Starmer’s government under pressure to find ways of raising funds for the public purse.
But a leading tax lawyer told The Independent a wealth tax would actually have a detrimental effect on the UK’s tax take – and that the government would be “arrogant” to think it would work in this country.
Read more here:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments