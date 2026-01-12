Autistic Barbie doll launch welcomed as ‘milestone’ in representation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The launch of the first autistic Barbie doll has been welcomed by campaigners and charities as a step towards more “authentic, joyful” representation for neurodivergent children.

The doll features specific design choices intended to reflect some experiences to which autistic people might relate.

These include loose clothing to ensure less fabric-to-skin contact and an eye gaze slightly to the side, to represent the way some autistic people might avoid direct eye contact.

Each doll also comes with a pink fidget spinner to reduce stress and improve focus, and noise-cancelling headphones to block out background sounds and therefore limit sensory overload.

Creators Mattel said the doll “invites more children to see themselves represented in Barbie”.

The finished product was created with input from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) in an effort to hear first-hand from the autistic community on the kinds of features the doll should have.

The network described the doll as a “milestone” in representation and said it was “thrilled” to help with the design, adding: “It is so important for young autistic people to see authentic, joyful representations of themselves, and that’s exactly what this doll is.”

Other features include moveable elbows and wrists to allow gestures which creators said might be used by some autistic people to process sensory information or express excitement, and a pink tablet symbolising the way some people might use digital tools to help with their everyday communication.

Ellie Middleton, an autistic writer who regularly shares her experiences online, described the doll as a “powerful symbol” for young girls in feeling accepted.

She said: “To now have an autistic Barbie doll makes me so emotional.

“Statistics show that young girls are often undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, so to have a powerful symbol like this autistic Barbie doll helps bring the conversation around neurodivergence in women to the forefront, so that autistic girls can feel accepted and seen.”

The National Autistic Society (NAS) cautioned that, given autism is a spectrum, it is “important to remember autistic people can be very different to each other, with different sets of strengths and challenges”.

The society describes autism as a “lifelong neurodivergence and disability” which influences how people experience and interact with the world.

It estimates more than one in 100 people are autistic and that there are at least 700,000 autistic adults and children in the UK.

NAS managing director of national programmes, Peter Watt, said: “Seeing more depictions of autism is key to understanding and autism acceptance.

“It’s really important that these representations are authentic and based on extensive consultation with autistic people, and we’re pleased Mattel involved the autistic community in the development of this doll.

“It is positive to see authentic autistic representation on TV and films, the arts and in play, as better public understanding of autism across society could transform hundreds of thousands of autistic people’s lives.”

Mattel has, in what it described as efforts to create a brand with a more inclusive reflection of the children who play with its products, previously created diabetic and blind Barbies and a doll with Down’s syndrome.