British car manufacturing is at a real low, as production figures for the first six months of the year fell to levels not seen since the 1950s, excluding lockdown. Tariff talk and trade deals taking time to sort played havoc with the industry from April onwards, though the UK does now have a framework deal which includes 100,000 cars to be exported to the US outside of the standard tariff rate.
In news affecting both workers and the Bank of England, the UK saw a slight “burst” of job vacancies in June, says the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), with domestic businesses having recently been faltering in hiring due to National Insurance and minimum wage rises.
Stock markets rose overnight in Asia and the FTSE 100 is to open at a record high today, while business could be further boosted by news Keir Starmer is set to sign a trade deal with India worth £6bn.
Wetherspoons’ sales are booming – and it has one beer to thank
JD Wetherspoon has announced a significant surge in its recent sales, driven by the exceptional performance of Guinness and a notable rebound in breakfast demand.
The pub group, which operates 794 establishments across the United Kingdom and Ireland, reported a 5.1 per cent increase in like-for-like sales for the three months ending 20 July, compared to the previous year.
Sales volumes have now surpassed pre-pandemic levels after earlier concerns about a sluggish recovery across its estate.
Beyond breakfasts, robust draught sales were highlighted, with Guinness proving particularly popular, alongside growth in wine and an improvement in spirits.
This surge in demand for the Irish stout aligns with consistent reports from Guinness maker Diageo, which has noted its rapid growth in popularity.
FTSE 100 rises - but Lloyds drops after boosting dividend payments
The FTSE 100 is up 0.45 per cent this morning, a sharp rise carried along with most of Europe’s stock markets.
That’ll be in part because the US-EU trade deal appears close now with a 15 per cent base tariff.
In the UK companies index, several financial firms are doing well today including Barclays and HSBC, but Lloyds have dropped after this morning raising the interim dividend.
How a junior trader paid for the banking crisis – while the big bosses never joined him in the dock
The Libor scandal 10 years ago saw Tom Hayes being found guilty and sentenced to 14 years. As his conviction is quashed, Chris Blackhurst looks at how he was made an example of for a much bigger problem, where most got off scot-free.
FTSE 100 at record high
The FTSE 100 closed at 9,061 points yesterday, continuing a fabulous run in 2025.
Today it looks set to continue that path to begin with, given some positive noises out of a few businesses in this morning’s earnings call and news of a new trade deal which should bring billions of investment into the country.
We’ll touch on those businesses individually in a moment but Vodafone and BT are two in the spotlight - plus we’ll delve into the noise from the other side of the Atlantic last night after Tesla and Alphabet earnings.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live business news coverage. Today we’ve got trade deal news for both the UK and the EU on the horizon, a look at earnings for the likes of Tesla and Alphabet, jobs vacancy data for the UK and plenty more.
