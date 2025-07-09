Business news live: Housebuilders pay £100m after investigation and copper hits record price on tariff threat
Stock markets updates and business news from Wednesday
Donald Trump issued new tariffs to a host of nations at the start of this week and while stock markets haven’t reacted in undue fashion yet, the first big impact has now been seen with the price of copper shooting to record levels on threats of a 50 per cent tariff rate.
The FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday and has begun Wednesday is similar fashion, following a mixed overnight trading session in Asia. But within UK companies, housebuilders were hit with a £100m collective payment after an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
Meanwhile, Rachel Reeves has been sent an open letter by building societies, pleading with her not to cut the cash ISA allowance limit in her Mansion House speech next week, as the government seeks ways to encourage more people to invest.
Shares crash 17% in advertising giant WPP
Shares in FTSE 100 advertising firm WPP have crashed more than 17 per cent this morning.
The £5.5bn company is currently seeking a new chief executive and has lost key business this year, including a £1.2bn Mars contract.
This morning’s drop comes after a profit warning, with both net sales and profit margin set to drop and job losses expected as a result.
“While the uncertain economic backdrop is clearly unhelpful, some of its peers have fared better and WPP’s share price halving under Mark Read’s tenure cannot be attributed to this alone. Advertising agencies have faced pressures from the dominance of Meta and Google-owner Alphabet in online advertising, with AI another potential threat,” said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.
“Current chair Philip Jansen – who used to run BT and has a background in corporate restructuring – faces potentially the biggest challenge of his career as he looks to appoint the right man to succeed Read and provide support for a turnaround in WPP’s fortunes.”
FTSE 100 and European stocks rise
Wednesday morning trading has seen stock indices rising, with the FTSE 100 up about 0.2 per cent.
It did open even higher before a quick pullback, but in Europe the same green numbers can be seen almost across the board.
The CAC 40 in France, the DAX in Germany and Euro Stoxx 50 are all up at least 0.75 per cent so far.
Copper price surges - then drops - after Trump threatens 50% tariff
The price of copper has hit record highs after US president Donald Trump said the commodity was next in line for a tariff of 50 per cent.
With the metal used in everything from wires and cars to telecomms, the price of futures surged up to 17 per cent overnight.
However, analysts have pointed to “fatigue” with Trump’s constant changes of direction as a reason for the price falling again today.
Copper is down around 3 per cent today.
Rachel Reeves under pressure to save cash ISAs after building societies pen open letter to chancellor
Rachel Reeves is under fresh pressure not to cut the cash ISA limit after building societies penned an open letter to the chancellor, describing them as “a vital role in the broader economy”.
The chancellor is expected to announce a cut from the current £20,000 per person annual allowance during her Mansion House speech on July 15, as part of a push to encourage people to invest more widely.
But the Building Societies Association (BSA) is now pleading with her to leave the popular savings product untouched.
Housebuilders set for £100m payment after investigation
Several of the UK’s biggest housebuilders are to pay a collective £100m after an investigation by the CMA found they had shared sensitive information, including related to pricing.
If the CMA accept the deal it means the procedure will not go to a ruling over whether the firms broke competition law.
Barratt Redrow, Vistry, Persimmon, Bellway, Berkeley Group, Bloor Homes and Taylor Wimpey are the seven builders involved, with the investigation launched last February.
The £100m fee is to go towards funding affordable new homes.
Business news live - Wednesday
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live business coverage on Wednesday.
Lots to come today starting with Cash ISA discussions, then tariff upgrades latest featuring copper on the rise and plenty of FTSE 100 talk too. On we go...
