Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Business news live: Housebuilders pay £100m after investigation and copper hits record price on tariff threat

Stock markets updates and business news from Wednesday

Karl Matchett
Wednesday 09 July 2025 04:07 EDT
Comments
(Getty)

Donald Trump issued new tariffs to a host of nations at the start of this week and while stock markets haven’t reacted in undue fashion yet, the first big impact has now been seen with the price of copper shooting to record levels on threats of a 50 per cent tariff rate.

The FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday and has begun Wednesday is similar fashion, following a mixed overnight trading session in Asia. But within UK companies, housebuilders were hit with a £100m collective payment after an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Meanwhile, Rachel Reeves has been sent an open letter by building societies, pleading with her not to cut the cash ISA allowance limit in her Mansion House speech next week, as the government seeks ways to encourage more people to invest.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

Shares crash 17% in advertising giant WPP

Shares in FTSE 100 advertising firm WPP have crashed more than 17 per cent this morning.

The £5.5bn company is currently seeking a new chief executive and has lost key business this year, including a £1.2bn Mars contract.

This morning’s drop comes after a profit warning, with both net sales and profit margin set to drop and job losses expected as a result.

“While the uncertain economic backdrop is clearly unhelpful, some of its peers have fared better and WPP’s share price halving under Mark Read’s tenure cannot be attributed to this alone. Advertising agencies have faced pressures from the dominance of Meta and Google-owner Alphabet in online advertising, with AI another potential threat,” said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.

“Current chair Philip Jansen – who used to run BT and has a background in corporate restructuring – faces potentially the biggest challenge of his career as he looks to appoint the right man to succeed Read and provide support for a turnaround in WPP’s fortunes.”

Karl Matchett9 July 2025 10:05

FTSE 100 and European stocks rise

Wednesday morning trading has seen stock indices rising, with the FTSE 100 up about 0.2 per cent.

It did open even higher before a quick pullback, but in Europe the same green numbers can be seen almost across the board.

The CAC 40 in France, the DAX in Germany and Euro Stoxx 50 are all up at least 0.75 per cent so far.

Karl Matchett9 July 2025 09:40

Copper price surges - then drops - after Trump threatens 50% tariff

The price of copper has hit record highs after US president Donald Trump said the commodity was next in line for a tariff of 50 per cent.

With the metal used in everything from wires and cars to telecomms, the price of futures surged up to 17 per cent overnight.

However, analysts have pointed to “fatigue” with Trump’s constant changes of direction as a reason for the price falling again today.

Copper is down around 3 per cent today.

Karl Matchett9 July 2025 09:20

Rachel Reeves under pressure to save cash ISAs after building societies pen open letter to chancellor

Rachel Reeves is under fresh pressure not to cut the cash ISA limit after building societies penned an open letter to the chancellor, describing them as “a vital role in the broader economy”.

The chancellor is expected to announce a cut from the current £20,000 per person annual allowance during her Mansion House speech on July 15, as part of a push to encourage people to invest more widely.

But the Building Societies Association (BSA) is now pleading with her to leave the popular savings product untouched.

Full details here:

Building societies send open letter to Rachel Reeves in fight to save cash ISAs

The current £20,000 annual limit is expected to be cut but experts say it won’t prompt wider investment
Karl Matchett9 July 2025 09:06

Housebuilders set for £100m payment after investigation

Several of the UK’s biggest housebuilders are to pay a collective £100m after an investigation by the CMA found they had shared sensitive information, including related to pricing.

If the CMA accept the deal it means the procedure will not go to a ruling over whether the firms broke competition law.

Barratt Redrow, Vistry, Persimmon, Bellway, Berkeley Group, Bloor Homes and Taylor Wimpey are the seven builders involved, with the investigation launched last February.

The £100m fee is to go towards funding affordable new homes.

Karl Matchett9 July 2025 08:53

Business news live - Wednesday

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live business coverage on Wednesday.

Lots to come today starting with Cash ISA discussions, then tariff upgrades latest featuring copper on the rise and plenty of FTSE 100 talk too. On we go...

Karl Matchett9 July 2025 08:44

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in