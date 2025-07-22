Grocery inflation soars to 18-month high as pressure grows on UK shoppers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK grocery prices have increased at their fastest pace for 18 months amid growing concern from shoppers about the rising cost of living, according to new figures.

Grocery price inflation accelerated to 5.2% in the four weeks to July 13, according to market research firm Worldpanel by Numerator, which was recently renamed from Kantar.

It represented a rise from inflation of 4.7% a month earlier and marked the highest level since January 2024.

The data indicated that rising prices are set to add an average of £275 to shoppers’ annual grocery spending.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, said: “Just under two thirds of households say they are very concerned about the cost of their grocery shopping, and people are adapting their habits to avoid the full impact of price rises.

“Own label products, which are often cheaper, continue to be some of the big winners and, in fact, sales of these ranges are again outpacing brands, growing by 5.6% versus 4.9%.”

He added that shopping data also showed that consumers have been cooking simpler meals in recent months as part of efforts to stick to budgets.

The price increases come amid a backdrop of commodity price pressures and higher costs for retailers, after recent increases in National Insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.

Worldpanel data also showed that overall consumer spending across UK grocers rose by 4.6% over the 12 weeks to July 13.

Online retail specialist Ocado saw the fastest rise in sales over the period, with 11.7%.

It was closely followed by German discount chain Lidl, which saw sales rise 11.1%, to take its share of the UK grocery market to 8.3%, moving it close to the size of rival Morrisons.

Elsewhere, the UK’s largest supermarket chain Tesco increased its share of the market further after growing sales by 7.1%.

Asda and the Co-op were among the weaker performers, with sales declines of 3% and 3.7% respectively over the quarter.