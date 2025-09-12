Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Business news live: Economic growth continues to slow as firms demand ‘no more taxes’ in Budget

Economic and stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Friday

Karl Matchett
Friday 12 September 2025 03:14 EDT
Simon Calder counts cost of week-long Tube strikes to London economy

The UK economy flatlined in July, failing to add any growth to the meagre figure of 0.2 per cent for the three months from May. A Treasury spokesperson admitted the economy “does feel stuck”, while shadow chancellor Mel Stride called the government “distracted from the problems the country is facing.”

A statement from the British Chambers of Commerce said the government should look elsewhere in the Budget rather than expecting firms to continue to both foot the bill and also turn around the economy: “The Government has acknowledged it has asked a lot of business in the past year. Our message is now clear - there must be no more taxes on business in the Autumn Budget. The Chancellor must focus on unlocking growth and productivity through business.”

Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 has continued to rise this week, while gold is at record levels and bitcoin has pushed back up to $115,000 in the past couple of days.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

Latest economic data: No growth in July, 0.2% in 3 months

Right let’s attack everything in order on the UK economy front then.

First up, today’s ONS data, nice and clear:

  • No growth in July at all
  • Manufacturing pulled back 1.3% in July
  • 0.2% growth overall in the three months May-July
  • Services and construction grew most across that three-month period

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Within services, health, computer programming and office support services all performed well, while the falls in production were driven by broad based weakness across manufacturing industries.

“Falls in production were driven by broad-based weakness across manufacturing industries.”

Read the full detail below - we’ll bring you all the reaction as we go here in the live blog.

UK economy flatlined in July after sharp contraction in manufacturing

The manufacturing sector saw activity fall by 1.3%
Karl Matchett12 September 2025 08:14

Business and Money - 12 September

Morning all - lots to get through once more, starting with the latest economic data and reaction to it.

It’s not pretty!

Karl Matchett12 September 2025 08:05

