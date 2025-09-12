Business news live: Economic growth continues to slow as firms demand ‘no more taxes’ in Budget
Economic and stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Friday
The UK economy flatlined in July, failing to add any growth to the meagre figure of 0.2 per cent for the three months from May. A Treasury spokesperson admitted the economy “does feel stuck”, while shadow chancellor Mel Stride called the government “distracted from the problems the country is facing.”
A statement from the British Chambers of Commerce said the government should look elsewhere in the Budget rather than expecting firms to continue to both foot the bill and also turn around the economy: “The Government has acknowledged it has asked a lot of business in the past year. Our message is now clear - there must be no more taxes on business in the Autumn Budget. The Chancellor must focus on unlocking growth and productivity through business.”
Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 has continued to rise this week, while gold is at record levels and bitcoin has pushed back up to $115,000 in the past couple of days.
Latest economic data: No growth in July, 0.2% in 3 months
Right let’s attack everything in order on the UK economy front then.
First up, today’s ONS data, nice and clear:
- No growth in July at all
- Manufacturing pulled back 1.3% in July
- 0.2% growth overall in the three months May-July
- Services and construction grew most across that three-month period
Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Within services, health, computer programming and office support services all performed well, while the falls in production were driven by broad based weakness across manufacturing industries.
“Falls in production were driven by broad-based weakness across manufacturing industries.”
Read the full detail below - we’ll bring you all the reaction as we go here in the live blog.
