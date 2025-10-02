Business news live - Thames Water creditors submit rescue plan to prevent administration
Stock market news plus latest business and personal finance updates from Thursday
The creditors of Thames Water have put a new rescue plan together which is being submitted today to Ofwat. Under the new plans, £5.4bn of funding will be provided and some investors will write off up to £12.5bn of debt. The regulator must approve the plans to avoid the company going into temporary nationalisation.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 hit new record highs yesterday as stock markets largely ignored the US government being in shutdown, while Thursday will see a new company debut on the London Stock Exchange - a data centre company called Firmi, which is the first Nasdaq-LSE dual listing in decades.
Elsewhere, Elon Musk’s net worth briefly surpassed half a trillion dollars, Greggs confirmed they are raising prices again and David Beckham was paid out £26m in dividends by the company which controls his brands and media work.
Thames Water lenders propose new rescue deal to prevent collapse
A group of Thames Water lenders has put forward a new rescue deal for the struggling supplier pledging an extra £1 billion in investment, and plans to write off around a third of the firm’s near-£20 billion debt pile.
London & Valley Water – a consortium of the supplier’s main creditors, including investors and financial institutions – said its offer was “more ambitious, delivers greater value for customers and follows three months of discussion with and feedback from Ofwat” to help turn around Thames Water.
The group said its extra £1 billion of investment, on top of the proposal submitted in May, would “ensure long-term financial resilience” and cover existing fines Thames Water must pay for regulatory and pollution failures.
Thames Water creditors submit new plan to Ofwat
Today sees London & Valley Water - the group of firms who hold a lot of the debt of Thames Water - put forward new proposals to Ofwat.
The headline figures included are £4bn of debt written off by class A investors, compared with their earlier offer of £3.2bn.
No dividends are to be paid out during the turnaround period, and in return for the writedowns they are seeking renegotiated targets for pollution incidents and leakage.
Mike McTighe, who would be the future chair of Thames if the plans are greenlighted, said:
“There is a huge amount of work to be done to turn around Thames Water and deliver the improved service and environmental outcomes that customers and local communities deserve.
“From day one, we will inject billions in new investment, strengthen Thames Water’s balance sheet, transform the company for thousands of hard-working frontline staff and begin the delivery of an operational turnaround that puts 16 million customers and the environment first.”
Business and Money - 2 October
Morning all - as usual, plenty to get through this morning.
Key names featuring include Tescos, Greggs, Elon Musk and...David Beckham. Why not?
We’ll start with Thames Water though and try to unravel some of the latest mess.
