Business news live - Pound climbs against the dollar, FTSE 100 hits new record high
Stock market news plus latest business and personal finance updates from Wednesday
The US government shutdown has seen the value of the pound rise further against the dollar, up to around $1.3465 to £1 on Wednesday. Stock markets have also risen, with the FTSE 100 up 0.7 per cent in morning trading to new record intraday highs.
In wider economic data affecting the UK, manufacturing was down in September as expected, following on from news earlier in the week that GDP rose only 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of the year. Meanwhile, house prices rose once more in September following August’s slight decline, with year-on-year growth at 2.2 per cent across the UK.
Elsewhere, sales at Greggs slowed over the hot summer months and business confidence across the nation dropped, as Budget uncertainty continues to weigh on consumers and firms alike.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock markets and business news here:
Greggs sales growth cools after July heatwave deters consumers
Greggs has revealed its sales rose in recent months but blamed unusually hot July weather and a tough consumer backdrop for a slowdown in growth.
The high street bakery chain, with 2,675 shops in the UK, has continued to expand its sprawling estate across the country.
It reported a 6.1% increase in sales over the third quarter of 2025, compared with the same period a year ago.
On a like-for-like basis, which strips out the impact of new shop openings, sales growth across company-managed shops slowed to 1.5% year on year.
Greggs sales growth cools after July heatwave deters consumers
FTSE 100 surges to new record high
The City is cheering new FTSE 100 highs today, as the benchmark index topped 9,400 points for the first time ever.
After rising 0.7 per cent this morning, it’s currently around 9,414 points.
The highest risers include pharma trio AstraZeneca (up 6.1%), Hikma (3.6%) and GSK (2.5%).
“AstraZeneca, Hikma and GSK rallied after Donald Trump announced plans to launch a government-run website for consumers to buy drugs directly from manufacturers. It looks like investors are regaining confidence in the pharma sector following recent uncertainty around pricing and tariffs. More clarity on both points is helping to regain investors’ interest,” explained Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
Pound strengthens against the dollar after government shutdown
The US government is now in shutdown, with the two parties not managing to agree a funding plan.
While stock markets have generally not reacted too much to this outcome - futures show the S&P 500 down about 0.5 per cent - the dollar has weakened further.
That means you are right now getting more for your money if you are heading to the US.
£1 is now $1.3465, up almost 0.2 per cent today.
It was slightly higher earlier and we can expect a little more movement across the day.
At the start of the year it was $1.2521 - it’s up more than 7.3 per cent since then.
UK business confidence plunges to lowest level on record
Business confidence slumped to its lowest level on record last month amid concerns over soaring costs, according to a new survey of company bosses.
Data from the Institute of Directors (IoD) showed that firms said higher labour costs has been the biggest contributor to growing pessimism about the economy.
The industry group’s monthly economic confidence index, which measures business leader optimism about the prospects of the UK economy, posted a minus 74 reading for September.
It marked a significant decline from minus 61 and struck the lowest level since the index was launched more than nine years ago.
UK business confidence plunges to lowest level on record
Manufacturing falls in 'worrying news' for industry
The latest data on UK manufacturing PMI from S&P shows a September slowdown, hot on the heels of ONS’ data showing the sector fell in the second three months of the year.
Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The final Manufacturing PMI results provide further worrying news for the health of UK industry.”
Commenting on what it might mean going forward, Mike Thornton, head of industrials at RSM UK, said: “The latest fall in manufacturing activity in September was another blow for the sector, showing a continued downward trend rather than a seasonal dip in August.
“The output index has dropped to 45.7, the lowest level since March, signalling a sharp slowdown in production levels as weak demand, falling new orders and subdued export activity continue to weigh heavily on the sector.
“This sustained contraction suggests manufacturers are scaling back operations to mitigate deteriorating market conditions, with little sign of a rebound in the short term. Businesses should therefore expect a stagnant outlook for the remainder of the year.”
Business and Money live - 1 October
Morning all, new economic data this week continues to paint a general picture of slow, perhaps grudging, growth in multiple areas - but not manufacturing.
We saw in GDP data that it had been hit in the second quarter and more numbers today back that up.
Let’s get into it.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments