UK economic data continues to paint a mixed picture this week, with government spending coming in higher than expected at more than £18bn for August - but so too were retail sales higher than anticipated for the same month.
That follows on from inflation holding steady at 3.8 per cent, but food prices continuing to surge and expected to surpass the 5 per cent mark before the end of this year. Yesterday, the Bank of England opted to hold interest rates at 4 per cent in response to this mixed set of numbers, with unemployment also up and wage growth still slowing slightly.
A rates cut by the US Fed did, however, push stock markets higher on Thursday - and Friday seems set to follow suit. In business news, Jaguar Land Rover expect the fallout from the cyber attack on their IT systems to leak into October and even November.
Retail businesses facing decisive run to Christmas: 'Thrive or survive'
Samuel Fuller, director at Financial Markets Online, has given some insight behind the wide-ranging retail sales numbers.
While August spending was up - and that’s clearly a good thing, economy-wise - it’s the wider lens picture which gives a clearer view.
With that still on a downward slope it’s going to put a lot of pressure on businesses for the pre-Christmas period to be a roaring success.
Of course, the Budget comes right in the middle of that...
“Specialist food stores such as butchers and bakers saw sales jump, but demand elsewhere was more muted. Total sales volumes were up a modest 0.7% compared to August 2024, in large part because rising prices forced consumers to spend carefully,” Mr Fuller explained.
“Over the same 12-month period, average prices - as measured by the CPI - surged by 3.8% and this is constraining demand.
“With the Bank of England predicting that CPI will climb even higher in September, Britain’s inflationary problem is proving a serious drag on the retail sector.
“For many retailers, the final three months of the year - dubbed the ‘golden quarter’ - will determine whether they thrive or survive in 2025.”
Retail sales up 0.5% for August - but still down over three months
Retail numbers have come through this morning too - and they are up for August.
Monthly sales rose 0.5%, same as they did in July, though that does still mean that across the three-month period there was a drop overall of 0.1 per cent.
“Retail sales fell slightly across the latest three months though at a slower rate of decline than seen last month,” said the ONS.
“This was mainly due to a poor period for non-food stores, such as antiques dealers and auction houses as well as tech stores, with fuel sales also falling. These were only partially offset by increases from online and clothing shops.
“Looking at the monthly picture, retail sales increased in August with feedback suggesting the good weather helped boost sales of clothing.”
Tax rises all but certain in Budget says finance expert
Tax rises in the Budget are “all but certain” as a result of the extra government spending, says Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter.
The deficit is now estimated at £62bn and with the economy simply not growing, it’s a big problem for Rachel Reeves to fix in her November statement.
“Once again the UK government’s borrowing for August highlights why it seems all but certain that tax rises are coming at the Budget in two months’ time,” said Ms James.
“The ONS has put August’s borrowing figure at £18bn, putting the budget deficit for the financial year to date at £62bn, £13.8bn higher than the same time last year. This was the highest level of borrowing in August for five years, when we were still dealing with the fallout of the first pandemic lockdown. These figures are staggering and are not showing an economy that is in rude health.
“It is clear that further borrowing is not an option and with the UK currently suffering from a yield premium compared to the rest of the G7, the markets are demanding additional reward for providing funds to the government. Indeed, the government has a litany of fiscal pressures outside of the now familiar low growth environment we find ourselves in. Productivity is likely to be downgraded when we get to the Budget, while higher and persistent inflation is pushing up index linked costs.
“The UK economy without a doubt is bending, but likely will not break yet. However, the remedy will need to be harsh, something politicians on all sides appear reluctant to accept. Labour is likely to go down the route of raising more taxes, particularly on wealthier individuals. But the economic growth effects this has will not be positive. Meanwhile, this government has shown it is incapable of driving through necessary spending cuts, when in reality there needs to be a mix of the two.”
Government borrowing rises more than expected to £18bn
Spending has been on the agenda again for the government it seems - and the bill has come in far higher than projected.
August’s total of £18bn is second for that month only to 2020 - the pandemic - and the OBR had only expected around £12.5bn in their projections earlier this year.
The ONS said:
“Last month’s borrowing was the highest August total since the pandemic. Although overall tax and National Insurance receipts were noticeably up on last year, these increases were outstripped by higher spending on public services, benefits and debt interest. Total borrowing for the financial year to date was also the highest since 2020.”
Today we’re looking at retail sales and government borrowing too - both higher than expected in August.
