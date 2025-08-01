Business news live: New Nationwide house price data and latest FTSE 100 updates as stock rally stumbles
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Friday
Investors will be looking for the FTSE 100 to finish on a positive note this week after a couple of flat days, with fast starts resulting in sell-offs across a few days of late. That’s despite great financial results for the likes of Rolls Royce and several financial institutions, while in the States most of the rising markets have concerned tech firms.
Domestically, the government announced plans to push through changes regarding late payment to small firms, which could see others businesses fined. Overseas, the US have agreed an extension for finding a trade deal with Mexico, as Donald Trump’s original tariff deadline arrives.
Meanwhile, Friday will bring the latest house price data from Nationwide, while CASS have revealed which UK banks and building societies benefited most from customers switching current accounts over the past three months.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Business news live - Friday 1 August
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live business coverage. Coming up, the latest companies news, stock market updates and everything else affecting UK consumers, investors and more.
Also coming up is Nationwide’s latest house price data, plus this evening is the outcome of the car finance scandal.
A lot to get through!
