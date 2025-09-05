Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Business news live: UK house prices hit record level and firms shedding jobs at fastest rate in four years

Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Friday

Karl Matchett
Friday 05 September 2025 04:08 EDT
American Eagle's 25% Stock Surge Tied to This One Viral Ad

UK house prices are at a record level, say Halifax, after their data shows rising property pricetags for a third month in a row. That’s in contrast to Nationwide data recently released, which showed a drop of 0.1 per cent for August. Now some experts are predicting that the average price of a property could surpass £300,000 by the end of the year.

In the business world, Jaguar Land Rover are still looking into the cost and impact of the cyber hack on their firm, while John Lewis is expected to hire over 13,000 people for seasonal work across its partnership range heading towards Christmas.

After the FTSE 100 rose yesterday to the tune of more than 0.4 per cent, investors will be keen to see if the index marks out another positive week. We’ll also have the best personal finance information and updates coming for your banks and pockets as usual.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

Buyers pulling out of deals amid property tax uncertainty - expert

The Bank of England have already suggested inflation means there won’t be further interest rate cuts across 2025, so mortgage products aren’t likely to be made cheaper imminently either.

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, explains this - added to Budget uncertainty over tax and stamp duty changes in November - is already starting to see buyers pull out of deals for property.

“This aligns with market expectations that there will be no further rate cuts this year – a blow for borrowers hoping for further respite from high mortgage repayments. This will be particularly unsettling for those emerging from cheap fixed-rate deals secured before the BoE began hiking rates, as they may face an even higher jump in their monthly costs than planned

“With the Autumn Statement now set for November 26 – a month later than last year - speculation around property tax reform is likely to grow.

“The uncertainty around what might transpire is already prompting some buyers to pull out of deals just weeks after putting in offers, agents report.

“Both buyers and sellers should also seek trusted tax advice to ensure they are meeting their stamp duty and capital gains tax obligations correctly.

“After all, if the country’s housing minister can get it wrong, it’s a reminder that everyone must do their due diligence when navigating complex tax rules.”

Karl Matchett5 September 2025 09:08

John Lewis to hire more than 13,000 workers for Christmas

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) is hiring for 13,700 Christmas roles in its biggest ever recruitment drive as it prepares for the busy shopping season.

The retail group, which incorporates John Lewis department stores and the Waitrose chain, said it was investing to meet the expected surge in demand from consumers.

The seasonal roles will include 3,000 across 35 John Lewis stores, 8,500 within Waitrose shops and nearly 2,200 across its warehouses and supply chain network.

Major UK retailer to hire thousands of Christmas staff

The retailer is expecting around 30 million visitors to its shops ahead of the festive season
Karl Matchett5 September 2025 08:40

'House price growth is starting to accelerate' says Foxtons CEO

Affordability improving is a key part of what we’re seeing here in the house price data, says Guy Gittins, CEO of Foxtons.

There is, however, still “caution” in the market ahead of the Budget, when tax and inheritance rules could change.

“Following interest rate reductions, improving mortgage affordability and the increasing number of higher loan-to-income ratio products available, we’re now seeing the uplift in mortgage market activity begin to convert into transactional growth. In turn, the rate of house price growth is starting to accelerate.

“Market momentum remains steady and this underlying stability is encouraging buyers and sellers back into the fold, albeit with a degree of caution ahead of November’s budget.

“For those looking to sell, the key to success is a pragmatic approach to pricing in line with current market conditions.”

Karl Matchett5 September 2025 08:25

Halifax house price data: Average price hits record £299,331

Halifax data today shows the UK house prices continued to increase across August - a third consecutive monthly rise.

This time around they went up by 0.3 per cent to take the new average property price to £299,331 - a new record high.

Other key takeaways:

  • Annual rate of growth eases slightly to +2.2% (down from +2.5% in July)
  • Average price paid by first-time buyers falls slightly as affordability improves
  • Northern Ireland continues to record the UK’s strongest annual house price growth
  • England shows a North/South divide, with North East recording the fastest pace of growth
Karl Matchett5 September 2025 08:10

Business and Money live blog - 5 September

Good morning all - on the way will be stock market updates, best bank account info to earn high interest on your money and plenty more.

We start today though with the latest UK house price data from Halifax - which shows yet another rise.

Karl Matchett5 September 2025 08:00

