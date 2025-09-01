Business news live: UK house prices fall with ‘market ‘struggling’ after stamp duty change
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Monday
Stock markets have risen slightly on Monday morning as a new week begins in global trading - despite trade tariff uncertainty going through the courts in the US. Few major names will report financials this week in the UK, with the FTSE 100 looking to build on an eventual 0.56 per cent rise across August.
Meanwhile in Britain, house prices fell month on month - albeit only by 0.1 per cent. House price growth year on year also slowed, with one expert suggesting the property market is “struggling to find its feet following the hike in stamp duty costs”. Elsewhere, bitcoin is down to $108,000 and gold is hovering around $3,550.
In other business news, Wise is reportedly looking at becoming a regulated bank and National Gas has warned of the prospects of blackouts due to spending cuts.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Some reaction now to bring you from a range property and finance experts.
Let’s start with Alice Haine - personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, who points out the stamp duty change has had a major impact on the market this year.
“UK house prices fell 0.1% in August, while annual growth softened to 2.1% from 2.4% in July, suggesting the market is struggling to find its feet following the hike in stamp duty costs that came into force in April when thresholds reverted to their previous, lower levels,” Ms Haine said.
“While the summer has seen in a surge in homebuying activity, sellers are pricing more realistically in a bid to secure deals at a time when buyers hold the upper hand. Sellers, who initially listed at inflated prices, are increasingly adjusting their asking prices to stay competitive.
“Meanwhile, speculation is mounting over further property tax reforms, just months after the market was forced to absorb the end of the stamp duty break. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to deliver fresh tax hikes at her upcoming fiscal statement amid concerns over the health of the public finances, with property taxation believed to be a target.”
House prices fall 0.1% in August
We’ll start with UK house prices - and the latest Nationwide data shows a 0.1% drop month on month.
It was a surprise drop overall despite known struggles in the market, with the average price of a property in the UK now at £271,079.
However, year on year there is still growth in prices - though it is slowing.
“The relatively subdued pace of house price growth is perhaps understandable, given that affordability remains stretched relative to long-term norms,” Robert Gardner, Nationwide's Chief Economist, said.
“House prices are still high compared to household incomes, making raising a deposit challenging for prospective buyers, especially given the intense cost of living pressures in recent years.
“Combined with the fact that mortgage costs are more than three times the levels prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, this means that the cost of servicing a mortgage is also a barrier for many. Indeed, an average earner buying the typical first-time buyer property with a 20% deposit faces a monthly mortgage payment equivalent to around 35% of their take-home pay, well above the long run average of 30%.”
Business and Money - 1 September
Welcome to September and welcome to our live business and money blog!
Today we’ll look at the latest stock market news, the best bank accounts for your money and plenty more.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments