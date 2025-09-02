Business news live: Gold price hits record high and Revolut share sale gives $75bn valuation
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Tuesday
The price of gold rose again to hit a record level on Tuesday, reaching a spot price of more than $3,550 as markets once more brace for potential political turmoil. At the same time, UK gilt yields have risen to close to almost its highest level since 1998.
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has warned of consequences if President Trump is allowed to exert force over the Federal Reserve rather than it keep its independence, saying “the effects this would have around the world [would] be very worrying”.
In the UK, Revolut will hold a share sale for employees which values the company at $75bn (£55bn). Meanwhile the FTSE 100 finished flat yesterday, while US stock markets will be back in action this afternoon after being closed for Labor Day on Monday.
Revolut share sale values firm at $75bn
Fintech firm Revolut are holding a secondary share price sale which could see employees earn a windfall - and values the firm at about $75bn (£55bn).
The banking app is allowing employees to sell up to 20 per cent of their holdings to existing and some new investors.
Individual shares will be priced at $1,381.06 (£1,020).
Revolut is expected to IPO in New York rather than London some time in the near future.
What pushes the price of gold up?
Gold prices hit record high above $3,550
Gold’s spot price rose again yesterday and overnight and this morning it’s more of the same.
A little sideways action is to be expected but the commodity is up more than 1.1 per cent across the past day and sits at $3,555.
It looks to have briefly breached $3,560 even, setting a new record high in the process.
Typically gold is bought as a ‘safe’ investment when there are fears in other markets over volatility.
Business and Money news - 2 September
Morning all and welcome to our rolling coverage of business news, stock markets and everything affecting your money.
Today the bond markets will be back in focus as well as gold and bitcoin, with another bout of uncertainty looking to hit investors.
