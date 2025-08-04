Business news live: Car loan scandal latest as FCA prepare review over compensation and FTSE 100 rises
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Monday
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are set to launch a consultation review over compensation for the car loan scandal, after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Friday. Up to £18bn could be made available for consumers, with banks on the line for repayment for next year. It is estimated that claimants may end up with less than £950 each, with millions of customers potentially eligible.
Later this week, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will be announcing its latest interest rates decision, with rates widely expected to be cut to 4 per cent in the face of rising unemployment.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 has opened on Monday slightly higher following a sharp fall at the end of last week, the result of Donald Trump’s tariffs soon coming into effect and being announced with further punitive measures on some nations.
FTSE 100 in small rise after opening
We’ll get into the car loan mis-selling latest momentarily but let’s quickly check into money markets first after opening. Investors will be watching stock market levels this week after most took a sharp downward turn at the end of last week.
That came as Trump’s original tariff deadline came and went with another extension and another raft of new rates for some countries.
This morning the FTSE 100 has risen 0.05 per cent in the opening minutes of trading, but it’s very much a timid-feeling position.
The German DAX is up 0.45 per cent and the Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.64 per cent.
Good morning and welcome to our business live blog covering the usual company news, FTSE 100 and stock market movements and everything regarding your money.
Today we also take on board the car loan scandal and the latest movements there.
