Business news live: Lloyds could cut thousands of jobs and Jaguar Land Rover hack latest
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Thursday
A fair few British businesses are in the headlines this week - though not all for positive reasons, unfortunately. While nostalgia is back once more with Topshop products back in stock at John Lewis stores, there is likely to be frustration on the way for Jaguar Land Rover’s customers - with a cyber hack meaning critical systems are offline which could impact on repairs.
Lloyds Banking Group are meanwhile reported to be set to place thousands of employees under a review which could see around 1,500 job losses, as part of a focus on performance.
Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 has opened slightly down this morning, after US stocks mostly rose last night and Asian markets were very mixed overnight - rising in Japan’s Nikkei 225, but falling in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Asia Dow.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Business and Money live - 4 September
Morning all - coming up today all the latest news around Jaguar Land Rover, Topshop’s return, Lloyds cutting jobs, the latest reaction to the Budget date and plenty more besides.
We’ll look at how it affects you, the customer and consumer, as well as bring you everything regarding personal finance and how you can benefit with your money.
