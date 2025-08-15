Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Business news live: FTSE 100 rises and Warren Buffett’s new $1bn investment

Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Friday

Karl Matchett
Friday 15 August 2025 03:45 EDT
(AFP via Getty Images)

The FTSE 100 rose in early trading on Friday morning, following a mixed session overnight in Asia and a flat day of trading in the US - though it has emerged Warren Buffett, the outgoing CEO at Berkshire Hathaway, has made a new £1bn purchase.

Investors and analysts alike are still dissecting Thursday’s UK economic data which showed a strong rise in productivity for June - but still a drop overall for the spring quarter of the year after a big first three months of 2025.

With interest rates having been cut last week the hope will be for businesses to step up their investment levels somewhat - but the jobs market remains uncertain and several businesses and organisations have said they are simply hamstrung by cost pressures, including National Insurance Contributions being hiked, still-high inflation and concerns over what comes next in the autumn Budget.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

Shein’s UK sales surge 32% higher amid stock market float plans

Fast fashion giant Shein has revealed its UK sales surged by almost a third last year ahead of plans to float the company.

Fresh accounts filed on Companies House also showed higher profits as its low-price products continued to attract growing popularity, particularly among younger shoppers.

It comes as the online retail group, which was founded in China and headquartered in Singapore, continues with efforts to secure a stock market IPO (initial public offering).

PA with full details:

Shein’s UK sales surge 32% higher amid stock market float plans

Shein said it benefited from the opening of two new offices in Kings Cross and Manchester and the launch of a pop-up shop in Liverpool.
Karl Matchett15 August 2025 08:45

Business news live - FTSE 100 rises with miners leading way

A first look at the markets this morning and we can see the FTSE 100 has shot upwards early on, a 0.3 per cent rise led by four miners up between 2 and 3.1% each: Antofagasta is the biggest climber, followed by Glencore, Anglo American, Rio Tinto.

In both Germany and France the main index is up by about 0.45 per cent as investors look to finish the week on a high.

Last night, US trading was totally flat, with the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all within 0.03 per cent either side of the zero line.

Karl Matchett15 August 2025 08:26

Business news live

Good morning all - one final day this week for our business and live financial news coverage for you.

As usual, Friday is somewhat quieter in terms of company reports and the like - so we’ll delve more into the news which matters to your wallet, look ahead to next week and bring you everything that matters around UK firms.

Karl Matchett15 August 2025 08:14

