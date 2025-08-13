Business news live: Perplexity launches shock £25bn bid for Google’s Chrome browser
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Wednesday
The FTSE 100 ended slightly up yesterday and will open again on Wednesday marginally higher, but uncertainty continues to concern investors. Domestically, economic growth is still proving elusive with the public sector now being blamed for underperformance, while jobs data this week showed slightly slowing wage growth and a fall in jobs vacancies.
Further afield, Asian stock markets mostly rose overnight, while in the US big companies such as Nvidia, Alphabet and Apple have all been in the headlines over the past couple of days - and not necessarily for totally positive reasons. A key focus today will be parent company Alphabet making a decision over Google, which has received a surprise bid to buy its Chrome browser for more than £25bn.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 sees firms today such as housebuilder Persimmon confirming latest profits in the latest outlook of how the UK is faring.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Perplexity make $34.5bn bid for Chrome browser
Out of the blue, Google saw an offer made to it overnight for its Chrome browser.
The offer comes from AI firm Perplexity, which has its own browser if you don’t already know of the firm.
Their bid is for $34.5bn (about £25.5bn) and was reportedly an unsolicited offer, and there are several key factors at play here.
Chrome is estimated to be the world's most popular browser, having an estimated three billion-plus users.
