Business news live: FTSE 100 stock markets updates and latest UK jobs data

The week ahead brings earnings reports from FTSE 100 firms such as housebuilder Persimmon, gambling company Entain and miner Antofagasta. After a week in which global stock markets saw very mixed performances based off tariff announcements, rate cuts and more, investors will be hoping for positive momentum to rebuild.
In the UK, preliminary jobs data will be a big pointer for potential future interest rate movements, while later in the week preliminary GDP figures will suggest whether Rachel Reeves and co face another tough time ahead to encourage economic growth.
Elsewhere, the latest EVs to be eligible for government grants have been announced, while the government are also pushing through changes which could see more people paying tax on interest earnings directly out of their salary packets at work.
Latest EVs eligible for government grants
With the latest electric vehicles announced that government grants are eligible for use on, the hope is for a quicker uptake on the EV transition - even with demands on manufacturers having been cut.
Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said:
“EV sticker prices continue to fall, driving up sales as more and more people are able to access the savings of hundreds, even thousands, of pounds a year that come from running an EV over a petrol car. These grants should accelerate that process, enabling even more people to make the shift to cleaner and cheaper electric driving, and enjoy substantial savings in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.”
Millions of sole traders and landlords have just months to prepare for massive changes to the tax system that take effect next year.
From 6 April 2026, Making Tax Digital for Income Tax Self Assessment (MTD ITSA) will apply to sole traders and landlords whose combined gross income from self-employment and/or property exceeds £50,000 a year. If this applies to you, you’ll need to keep digital records and use HMRC-compatible software to submit four quarterly updates and then a ‘final declaration’ to HMRC each year. This will replace the current self-assessment tax return.
The Government claims MTD will “modernise the tax system” and “reduce the tax gap”. But critics says HMRC’s communication on the subject has been woefully lacking, with the new regime set to cost freelancers and landlords time and money.
Manase Mtopa, head of UK at accounting service Hnry, says: “Filing of taxes used to be a free service completed annually, so introducing the need to use software quarterly will invariably introduce costs to the taxpayer. The self-employed are often paying for a business bank account and accountant already so this is an unwelcome cost.”
Whatever your view, MTD is on its way and it’s best to prepare now.
A new tax system is coming next year – here’s all the guidance you need
Last week saw stock markets face an up and down time. The FTSE 100 rose midweek before being flat or falling on Thursday and Friday - it was lower for the week as a whole.
There are fewer big-name companies set to report earnings this time around, but Persimmon’s will give an indicator of Labour getting close (or not) to being able to hit that 1.5m new homes target of theirs.
The US market rose overall last week but remains subject to the whims and wonderings of the president, his tariffs and his capital letters on social media.
