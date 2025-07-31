Business news live: FTSE 100 reaction to Rolls Royce and Shell profits plus Microsoft and Meta shares surge
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Thursday
Earnings season among notable FTSE 100 firms continues on Thursday with Rolls Royce, Shell and Unilever all in the frame - the latter being a good indicator of consumer spending power this year. There are also reports due from bank Standard Chartered, miner Endeavour and owner of the stock exchange itself, the London Stock Exchange Group.
London’s benchmark index finished largely flat on Wednesday and is slightly down for the week so far, but with the US economy growing more than expected in the second quarter of 2025 and further trade clarity coming with the EU and India arranging deals, it’s no surprise to see many indices at or near all-time highs.
Meanwhile, Thursday also brings the latest house price data from Nationwide, while CASS have revealed which UK banks and building societies benefited most from customers switching current accounts over the past three months.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Shell beat profit expectations and announce another huge share buyback
Let’s start getting around the FTSE 100 firms for the morning then, starting with Shell.
The energy giant has posted $4.3bn (£3.2bn) adjusted earnings, which despite being 24 per cent down from last year, has actually beaten analyst expectations.
As a result, another $3.5bn share buyback has been announced - their 15th consecutive quarter-year of spending at least $3bn on their own shares.
Shell CEO Wael Sawan said Shell’s “continued focus on performance, discipline and simplification helped deliver $3.9 billion of structural cost reductions since 2022” and cited a first cargo shipment of LNG from Canada, plus focus in Nigeria and Brazil as being key operations.
US tech back in focus: Meta, Microsoft
Worth noting that we’ll also bring some commentary and updates on some of the biggest names from the US stock market this morning too.
Meta and Microsoft both reported the financials last night, with Amazon and Apple following suit tonight.
More on them shortly but they are key in terms of jobs and expenditure on a global scale right now, particularly with AI taking so much focus on both fronts - as well as in the stock market.
FTSE 100: Key firms reporting including Shell and Unilever
It’s been a big week of financials among the FTSE 100 firms and that theme continues today.
We’ll hear very shortly about the likes of Rolls Royce, Shell, Unilever and the London Stock Exchange Group among others.
Speaking before Unilever’s reveal - currently going on right now - Diana Radu, equity analyst at Morningstar, pointed out that the consumer products firm’s results will be a bellweather of sorts for the overall spending power of the people.
"The results are likely to give us a good insight into the health of the global consumer,” she said.
“We expect that, following a prolonged period of high inflation, with rising market share for private label goods and persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty across regions, consumer spending will remain cautious, and Unilever's volume growth will be subdued, falling short of the company’s midterm ambitions.”
Business news live - Thursday 31 July
First up today, let’s catch you up with the main headlines from yesterday’s business and money news:
- Inheritance tax and the rise of ‘giving while living’: Smart ways to pass on wealth tax-free
- Why the FTSE 100 is breaking records — and why that’s good for your pensions
- Taylor Wimpey slumps to loss on £222m fire safety hit
- Santander axes 2,000 jobs and warns more cuts are possible
- Nationwide launches phone line to help UK residents claim benefits
Business news live - Thursday 31 July
Good morning and welcome to our rolling live blog coverage for everything business, companies, stock markets and personal finance.
Coming up today we’ve got the Nationwide House Price Index, financial results for the likes of Rolls Royce and the London Stock Exchange Group, plus plenty more.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments