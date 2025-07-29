Business news live: FTSE 100 results with Greggs facing ‘near-term hurdles’ and AstraZeneca profits surge
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Tuesday
Despite the EU and US agreeing a basic trade deal on Monday, the FTSE 100 and some European stocks fell on the day after a strong start. The UK index ended more than half a percent down, but remains over ten per cent in the green for the year and is only just below record highs.
The next test comes with Tuesday morning earning calls, with a host of big-name firms having delivered their latest results including Greggs, AstraZeneca and Unilever.
Outside of stock markets, we can expect further reaction to the latest tariffs and trade deals as Keir Starmer seeks an exemption for steel, while the latest data on UK mortgage approvals will be coming ahead of Nationwide’s latest House Price Index on Wednesday. Rachel Reeves, meanwhile, was warned by Ray Dalio over the UK’s “debt doom loop” of rising taxes and slow growth.
AstraZeneca profits surge and interim dividend increased
Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has reported profits increasing 13 per cent in this morning’s half-year financials.
Revenue rose to more than £28bn and the company has announced a 3 per cent rise of the interim dividend, to 76.7 pence per share.
“Our strong momentum in revenue growth continued through the first half of the year and the delivery from our broad and diverse pipeline has been excellent,” CEO Pascal Soriot said in a statement.
AstraZeneca recently pledged $50bn of investment into the US for a manufacturing facility in Virginia to push further growth.
UKSIF hit back at Trump claims over wind power
On his trip to Scotland, Donald Trump has been extolling the virtues of drilling for oil and deriding wind power as an energy source.
James Alexander, CEO of UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), said in response:
“Cheap wind and solar power have the potential to drive economic growth and jobs right across the country. Those who ignore the huge value of these rapidly expanding sectors are placing politics before economic opportunities.
“We can’t rely on our limited North Sea oil reserves to cut the cost of energy, as the international market dictates the prices. Instead, we need to rapidly roll out homegrown clean power alternatives, which will counter the threat of future fossil fuel crises.
“The government must ignore the naysayers and continue its efforts to attract crucial private investment into our renewable industries."
High risk for EU consumers of finding illegal products on Temu, EC reports
Temu is not doing enough to assess the risks of illegal products being sold online and could be in breach of a new digital services law, the European Commission said.
The commission said on Monday that there was a “high risk” of consumers in the EU encountering illegal products on the e-commerce giant’s platform.
Specifically, analysis of a mystery shopping exercise conducted by the commission found that consumers shopping on Temu were very likely to find non-compliant products, including baby toys and small electronics.
Is Greggs about to go the same way as Starbucks?
The popular high-street bakery now sells a million sausage rolls every day – but such wild success has caused alarm among key investors, who believe Greggs may be fast reaching saturation point.
Can it learn the lessons of the Seattle coffee chain before it also overreaches itself, asks James Moore.
