Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Business news live: FTSE 100 opening from record high and reaction to latest NatWest earnings

Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Friday

Karl Matchett
Friday 25 July 2025 02:00 EDT
Comments
UK signs trade deal with India

The FTSE 100 enjoyed a meteoric day on Thursday, rising close to a full one per cent to continue a year of extraordinary gains so far. London’s benchmark index was boosted by the likes of BT Group rising around 10 per cent, as optimism continued in the markets off the back of the UK agreeing a £6bn trade deal with India.

Elsewhere, NS&I lifted the interest rate on their fixed one-year bonds and the European Central Bank opted to pause their march of interest rate cuts - particularly notable as the EU and US approach an agreement on a trade deal of their own which should see a 15 per cent tariff applied to imports from the European bloc.

After Lloyds announced an increased interim dividend on Thursday on the back of rising profits, Friday morning sees the turn of NatWest to present their latest financial report.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

What’s hiding in your pension?

If you have a workplace pension, your money is most likely in a default fund: a ready-made mix of investments designed for the average saver.

These funds aim for long-term growth by spreading risk across global markets, typically including equities (like shares in companies), bonds, property, and cash. On paper, it’s a sensible, low-effort option.

But dig deeper, and you may find your pension is funding sectors you’d rather avoid, such as fossil fuels, weapons, tobacco, and controversial mining firms.

A recent government report reveals 90 per cent of employees stick with their default fund.

That’s not necessarily because it’s the right fit, but because switching feels complex or isn’t front-of-mind.

Here’s what to do if that’s you.

What’s hiding in your pension? How to find out where your money is and take control

Your workplace pension is building your wealth for the future - but do you know how?
Karl Matchett25 July 2025 08:00

European Central Bank pauses interest rates cut

While the Bank of England grapples with high inflation and stuttering interest rate cuts, the European Central Bank have gone from 4 per cent to 2 per cent in a year, with inflation also around 2 per cent.

Yesterday they opted to pause interest rate cuts, particularly with an EU-US trade deal close.

The right call? It might end up being the final call, according to one analyst.

“As effectively telegraphed by Lagarde, the ECB paused the easing cycle in July,” said Mark Wall, chief European economist at Deutsche Bank.

“The question is, will this be a short pause or a long pause? And could this be a pause that sees 2% policy rates eventually become the terminal rate in this easing cycle? Uncertainty remains high and the ECB rightly wants to keep its options open.

“But if trade uncertainty fades, the combination of a resilient economy and significant fiscal easing will eventually translate into upside risks to inflation. Markets are not far away from switching focus from the last cut to the first hike.”

Karl Matchett25 July 2025 07:45

River Island facing closure within weeks unless creditor deal agreed

High street firm River Island has approached creditors over a deal to save themselves from closure within weeks.

Reports yesterday suggested they could be out of cash by the end of August if stakeholders including those who rent shops to them didn’t agree to vast cuts.

River Island need to save £10m within a matter of weeks and an estimated £50m by the end of the year to plug a funding gap.

Dozens of stores will close if the deal is agreed to, with others seeing rents cut by up to 75 per cent in some cases and leased rent-free in others.

Karl Matchett25 July 2025 07:29

Three-quarters of small businesses will raise prices

A new survey among small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) has found that a huge majority expect to be raising prices over the next year, with optimism split on whether they will survive or thrive amid challenging economic conditions.

Business owners have been hit this year by raised National Insurance Contributions and a higher minimum wage, while a new pensions review could ultimately see them have to contribute more in the future as well.

Meanwhile inflation from raw materials and higher energy costs have meant that their own prices have been on the increase, contributing to overall UK inflation levels. In addition, tariff uncertainty impacted those exporting to the US in the earlier part of the year before a trade deal was agreed.

Three-quarters of small businesses to raise prices - yet half see profits shrink

The number of new businesses registered rose earlier this year but they face a wide range of challenges to thrive
Karl Matchett25 July 2025 07:14

Business news updates - Friday 25 July

Yesterday in the FTSE 100, BT Group was one of three companies rising around 10 per cent to push the index as a whole towards a 0.9 per cent rise.

A new record closing level means a new record opening today.

Leading the firms in the news this morning will be NatWest Group, currently reporting their latest financial offering.

This will be their first since the government fully exited its shareholder position, following the bail-out of the bank during the financial crisis.

Karl Matchett25 July 2025 07:06

Business news updates - Friday 25 July

Good morning and welcome back to another day of live money and business coverage on The Independent.

Today we’ve got plenty on the way from the stock markets, mortgage news, companies reporting their latest finances and more - and how it all affects you as a consumer, shareholder or worker.

Karl Matchett25 July 2025 06:58

