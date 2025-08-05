Business news live: FTSE 100 latest as Diageo reports profit drop and UK strikes £19m pork deal with Mexico
Stock markets rose in the UK and the rest of Europe on Monday, as investors sought to buy back in following last week’s falling share prices on the back of Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcement. The FTSE 100 enjoyed a rise of 0.4 per cent before US stocks followed suit to move higher - though Switzerland’s index took a hit due to the unexpectedly high tariff placed on the nation.
Elsewhere, mortgage rates are starting to hot up again in anticipation of an interest rate cut from the Bank of England later this week. The likes of Nationwide and Barclays have been reducing two- and five-year deal terms, with hundreds of thousands of homeowners still set to renew their deals this year.
Meanwhile, the UK has agreed its latest trade deal with Mexico - albeit a more limited one surrounding pork products, worth an estimated £19m across five years.
Guinness is helping Wetherspoons thrive — so why is its own parent company struggling?
Diageo is the third-worst performer, in share price terms, in 2025 to date – down a whopping 29 per cent. Its chief executive left suddenly a few weeks ago. Today, it revealed profits are down by more than a quarter (27.8 per cent). And there are further uncertainties ahead for an incoming CEO to deal with.
The Guinness maker has been on a downward curve for three years. Now a new CEO faces a big turnaround task, writes Karl Matchett.
FTSE 100 rose yesterday - Lloyds the big winner
Ahead of the markets opening shortly, a quick look back at yesterday’s success stories.
The FTSE 100 rebounded on Monday after Friday’s tariff-related sell-off, lifted by gains in Lloyds Banking Group after a less severe than forecast motor finance ruling.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 59.72 points, 0.7%, at 9,128.30. The FTSE 250 ended 167.50 points higher, 0.8%, at 21,866.84, and the AIM All-Share closed up 1.73 points, 0.2%, at 758.89.
Lloyds rose 8.4% after a more favourable outcome to the probe into motor finance than had been expected.
UK secures deal with Mexico for access to pork market - estimated at £19m
The UK government have announced a deal with Mexico to allow 12 businesses across England and Northern Ireland access to the pork market in the Latin American country.
Mexico’s pork consumption is growing at more than 5 per cent a year and the allowance is therefore estimated at around £19m over the first five years of the deal.
The current 20 per cent tariffs on British pork will disappear once Mexico ratifies the deal.
Those 12 companies are based across locations such as Hull, Bristol, Wrexham, Chesterfield, Ballymena, Suffolk and Antrim.
A government statement said it was the outcome of eight years of discussions between Defra, the Food Standards Agency and various industry bodies.
BP confirms biggest oil and gas field discovery in 25 years
Energy giant BP has announced its biggest oil and gas field discovery in 25 years after a drilling off the coast of Brazil.
The company’s vice president for oil production, Gordon Birrell, said it was a “significant discovery” and the largest since 1999, when a giant gasfield in the Caspian Sea was discovered. It is expected to contain a mix of gas and oil as well as condensate, which is a liquid form of natural gas.
The size of the field in the Bumerangue prospect is more than 300 square kilometres – about three times the size of central Paris.
Stock markets rose on Monday - Diageo tops FTSE 100 firms reporting today
After steep falls on Friday, stock markets around Europe rose once more yesterday.
The FTSE 100 climbed around 0.4 per cent, led by Lloyds rising having learned they’d need to pay out a lower maximum amount than expected over the car finance mis-selling scandal.
Today the earnings season continues with spirits and beer maker Diageo, which owns Guinness, Smirnoff and other brands, reporting their latest profits.
Diageo shares are down around 29 per cent in 2025 so far and saw the unexpected exit of their CEO last month.
Today as usual we'll bring you the latest from company news, stock market updates and everything surrounding your money.
More to come on the car finance scandal compensation too no doubt.
