Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Business news live: Bank of England reveals trade tariffs influence on interest rate decisions

Stock markets updates and business news from Wednesday

Karl Matchett
Wednesday 02 July 2025 02:00 EDT
Comments
Britain Economy
Britain Economy (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey believes that interest rates in the UK are still on a “downward path” and has acknowledged that the uncertainty caused by trade tariffs means businesses are even more cautious about spending. In turn, while the overall impact from them is still yet to be seen, Mr Bailey says tightening rates further could be more harmful.

Elsewhere, reports over Tuesday evening suggested the London Stock Exchange’s biggest firm, AstraZeneca, could push for a move in its listing to the US, with the chief executive frustrated by the current environment. The pharmaceutical firm has a market capitalisation of just under £160bn.

Meanwhile, savers are feeling the heat from more than one angle right now, with cash ISA limits set to be cut, reform coming to Lifetime ISAs and interest rates expected to drop in August.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

FTSE 100 biggest gainers from yesterday

The FTSE 100 rose 0.28 per cent yesterday after an up-and-down (-and-up-again) day.

Within the index, the biggest gainers were:

  • Drinks maker Diageo, up 3.75 per cent
  • Pub owner Whitbread, up 3.37 per cent
  • Footwear store JD Sports, up 2.88 per cent
  • Gold miner Endeavour Mining, up 2.87 per cent.

Two of those were in no small part due to the EU insisting on lower tariffs for alcohol exports to the US in a trade deal and a rising price of gold. Whitbread, meanwhile, have a new significant shareholder who took up a 5 per cent position.

Karl Matchett2 July 2025 07:10

Business news live - Wednesday

Good morning all and welcome to the Independent’s live blog coverage for Wednesday.

Today we’ll be following up on the latest ISA reform, with both cash and lifetime versions under review, and detailing the latest stock market news after it was reported AstraZeneca could pursue a listing switch to the US.

Additionally we’ve got exclusive news coming on trade tariffs impacting businesses in the UK.

Lots to cover - let’s get into it.

Karl Matchett2 July 2025 06:58

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in