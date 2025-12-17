New leader elected at biggest trade union

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrea Egan has been elected general secretary of the country’s biggest trade union.

In a surprise result, she beat Christina McAnea, who has been leader of Unison since 2021.

She will begin her five-year term of office representing public service workers next month.

She won 58,579 votes compared with 39,353 for Ms McAnea.

The winner is on the left of the Labour movement and has been critical of the Government since it came to office last year.

Ms Egan said: “This result means ordinary Unison members are at long last taking charge of our union.

“We will put faith in members’ decisions and stand up to any employer, politician or Cabinet minister who acts against our interests.

“Together, we will turn Unison into the remarkable force for change it should be. That journey has begun today.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Congratulations to Andrea Egan on her election as general secretary of Unison. I look forward to working with her.

“A huge thank you to Christina McAnea for her outstanding contribution to the Labour and trade union movement.

“She played an important role in securing the landmark Employment Rights Bill and her work has ensured this Labour government will bring in a fair pay agreement to boost the wages of social care workers.”

Mainstream, which is a supporter of Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, said: “This result shows clearly that vast swathes of Labour’s historic coalition feel the Government has fallen out of step with its mainstream.

“By working hand in hand with our partners in the trade union movement, the Labour Party has ushered in huge advances for working people before and it can do so again – but only if the party rediscovers its progressive instincts.

“We look forward to working with Andrea and all those who share our commitment to a more open Labour Party with the energy and ideas to transform the country.”

“We public sector workers are on the frontlines of chronic underfunding, low pay, and outsourcing. We bear the brunt of it all. Unison’s central task is to change that reality — our reality.”

Hollie Ridley, general secretary of the Labour Party, said: “I would like to pay tribute to Christina McAnea for the immeasurable work she has done to stand up for workers across the country and help us deliver on our Labour values in government.

“Yesterday, our landmark Employment Rights Bill passed its final Parliamentary hurdle, meaning we are now delivering the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation. This historic legislation wouldn’t have been possible without Christina’s steely determination to change our country for the better.

“Millions of workers across Britain will benefit from what she has delivered as the first woman to lead the UK’s largest trade union. Her passionate campaigning on social care in particular ensured our Labour Government can bring in a fair pay agreement for hardworking social care workers across the country.

“All of us across the Labour movement wish Christina all the very best in the future – we look forward to continuing campaigning shoulder-to-shoulder with her as we deliver the fairer future Britain needs.

“I would also like to pass on my congratulations and best wishes to Andrea Egan on her election as the next general secretary of Unison – I look forward to working with her as the Labour Government continues to deliver the change people voted for last year.”