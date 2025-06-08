Two-fifths of consumers halt online purchase over no free delivery or return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than two-fifths of consumers have stopped an online purchase because the retailer does not offer free delivery or return, a survey suggests.

While 42% consider having to pay for delivery or return a deal-breaker, 13% also admit to buying multiple items with the plan to keep only one they like the most or that fits properly, the poll for KPMG found.

KPMG said the findings highlighted the importance of free delivery and free returns to online shoppers but also the challenge posed to retailers from overuse of such schemes.

In recent years, serial returners have placed pressure on the cost of returns for some retailers, and even led to resulting changes in postage policies.

KPMG found that 13% of people say that when buying clothes or footwear online, they generally buy multiple sizes in order to find what fits best and then return the rest.

Some 12% reported generally buying multiple items in one order to see which products they like the most and then returning the rest, with this practice rising to a quarter of those aged 18 to 24.

Further, 6% said they buy an item to use or wear and then return “as new” once finished with it.

The survey also found that 14% of consumers said having no drop-off option or returns locker close to their home stopped them from making an online purchase – rising to a quarter of those aged 18 to 24.

Linda Ellett, head of consumer, retail and leisure for KPMG UK, said: “Free delivery or free and convenient returns options remain a key purchasing driver for many consumers shopping online.

“Companies are having to weigh these consumer demands up against the cost of such schemes, including due to a cohort of consumers that are repeat buying with no intention to keep all items – something that is clear in our research.

“Savvy retailers are increasingly utilising purchasing data to categorise customers into those making genuine returns choices versus the unprofitable serial returner cohort.

“And as technology, including AI, evolves further, the ability to target those taking advantage of free returns policies will improve. This will help retailers reduce the risk of losing those who could become a lifetime shopper and are just gradually becoming accustomed to the brand’s sizing and fit.”

One Poll surveyed 3,000 UK consumers online between March 5-11.