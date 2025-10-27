Starmer signs £8 billion Typhoon jet deal with Turkey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain has agreed to sell 20 Typhoon jets to Turkey in a deal worth up to £8 billion.

Sir Keir Starmer signed the deal during a visit to Ankara on Monday, describing it as “a win for British workers, a win for our defence industry, and a win for Nato security”.

The agreement is the largest fighter jet deal in almost 20 years and the first new order for UK Typhoons since 2017, helping support thousands of British jobs.

Sir Keir said the deal also represented a boost for Nato security, telling broadcasters in Turkey: “Having that capability locked in with the United Kingdom is really important for Nato.”

Monday’s deal represents the conclusion of long-running discussions, with Ankara reported to have been seeking to buy Typhoons since 2023.

In July, Defence Secretary John Healey signed a memorandum of understanding with his Turkish counterpart paving the way for the export deal after Germany reportedly signed up to the agreement.

The jets, also known as Eurofighters, are produced in a partnership between the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy.

Around 37% of the production takes place in the UK, including final assembly at BAE Systems plants in Warton and Samlesbury, near Preston, Lancashire.

Downing Street said the Typhoon programme directly supported nearly 6,000 jobs at the two plants, with Monday’s deal saving the Warton production line.

The programme also supported more than 1,100 jobs in the South West of England, including at the Rolls-Royce plant in Bristol, and 800 jobs in Scotland.

Mr Healey said: “This is another major export deal for the UK and is the biggest jet exports deal in a generation.

“It will pump billions of pounds into our economy and keep British Typhoon production lines turning long into the future.

“This deal goes far beyond the procurement of aircraft.

“It is the leading edge of the growing defence and industrial partnership between our two nations.”

Previous reporting suggested the UK would agree to provide 40 jets, rather than the 20 announced on Monday.

The first delivery of the new jets is expected to take place in 2030.

Sir Keir’s visit to Ankara is his first trip to Turkey since becoming Prime Minister, although he has met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several times at international summits.

During his visit, the Prime Minister laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern Turkish Republic, before finalising the Typhoon deal at the presidential palace in Ankara.