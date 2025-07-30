Just Eat sales dip as it warns yearly earnings to be at ‘lower end’ of forecasts
The food delivery company is preparing to be taken over by South African-owned firm Prosus as it awaits regulatory approval.
Just Eat has revealed a dip in sales this year and said annual earnings could be lower than previously thought, as the takeaway giant awaits approval after agreeing to be bought for 4.1 billion euros (£3.6 billion).
The Dutch food delivery firm said it made total revenues of 1.75 billion euros (£1.51 billion) over the first half of 2025.
This was slightly lower than the 1.78 billion euros (£1.54 billion) generated over the same period a year ago.
Gross transaction value (GTV) – an industry metric for the total value of transactions on platforms, including things like delivery costs – grew by 2% year on year, excluding its operations outside Europe.
Just Eat said there had been a lower volume of orders, but that this had been partially offset by it earning more money from orders and advertising revenues.
In the UK and Ireland, GTV increased by 3% while its adjusted earnings, before tax, interest and other costs, jumped by a third compared with last year.
However, Just Eat told investors it was expecting GTV and adjusted earnings to be “at the lower end” of the range forecast by analysts for 2025.
GTV is set to grow by between 4% and 8% over the year while earnings are forecast to come in between 360 million euros (£311 million) and 380 million euros (£329 million).
Meanwhile, Just Eat has agreed to be taken over by South African-owned firm Prosus, which is an investor in German rival Delivery Hero.
The two firms reached a deal earlier this year but shareholders have been given until October to accept the offer while it comes under review by European regulators.
Just Eat needs clearance from the European Commission for the tie-up to proceed, with the body expected to give its decision by August 11.
When the deal was announced, the firms said Just Eat would continue to be based in Amsterdam under its current name and would maintain its key brands.
Prosus said it would be the fourth largest food delivery group in the world following the takeover.
Jitse Groen, Just Eat’s chief executive and founder, said on Wednesday: “We see good progress in the expansion of our delivery network and have ramped up our marketing efforts, which we believe are necessary investments to support future growth.”