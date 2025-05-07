JD Wetherspoon reports increased sales amid sunny weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pub group JD Wetherspoon has said it expects a “reasonable” full year result despite soaring staff costs as good weather helped buoy recent sales.

The chain of 795 pubs across the UK reported like-for-like sales up 5.6% in the 13 weeks to April 27.

Comparable sales rose 5.1% overall in the group’s year-to-date.

Chairman Tim Martin said: “Bearing in mind that recent trading has been helped by favourable weather, the company anticipates a reasonable outcome for the financial year, notwithstanding previously reported wage and tax increases of approximately £1.2 million per week.”

The group had previously warned over a £60 million jump in labour-related costs from April, amid increases in employers’ national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

Mr Martin has cautioned over the impact of the surging wage bill and in January called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to cut pub food taxes before the jump in costs linked to last October’s Budget.

Wetherspoon said total sales in its most recent quarter were up by a more muted 5% and by 4% year to date as it sold off seven venues.

The group opened two new pubs in the year so far with plans to open up to another five pubs, with around a further 10 due in the new financial year.

Mr Martin said the group was also investing in new staff facilities across 520 pubs, with 49 in the current financial year, including new staff rooms and changing rooms at a cost of around £100,000 per site.

He added the chain was trialling a new gourmet burger deal, which he said has “proved extremely popular”.