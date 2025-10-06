Jaguar Land Rover ‘to resume some manufacturing production on Monday’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will reportedly resume some manufacturing production on Monday as it continues to recover from a major cyber attack.

According to the BBC, manufacturing processes will initially resume at JLR’s engine factory in Wolverhampton.

It comes after the group said some sections of its production operations would commence amid a “controlled, phased restart of our operations”.

JLR paused all manufacturing at the start of September after being targeted by hackers.

The group had recently extended the production pause until at least October 1 after its systems were hacked, impacting its factories in Halewood on Merseyside and Solihull in the West Midlands, as well as its Wolverhampton engine manufacturing site.

JLR has been contacted for comment.

Experts have warned the production shutdown could hit the group’s bottom line by around £120 million, with the firm usually thought to build about 1,000 cars a day.

The pause has also left its suppliers in limbo leading to calls for urgent financial support, with the Government announcing it would underwrite a £1.5 billion loan guarantee to JLR to give suppliers some certainty over payments.

The loan, from a commercial bank, will help to bolster JLR’s cash reserves as it pays back companies in its supply chain, who have been majorly impacted by the shutdown.

Unions and politicians have raised fears that small suppliers producing parts for the car giant could collapse without financial support.

JLR has the largest supply chain in the UK automotive sector, which employs around 120,000 people and is largely made up of small and medium-sized businesses.

In the aftermath of the attack on August 31, ministers have been in contact daily with JLR and cyber experts, as the company seeks to restart production.

Downing Street said it had been “a concerning time for workers at Jaguar Land Rover and, of course, across the supply chain”.

A raft of other businesses have been hit by major cyber attacks in recent months, including beer giant Asahi, high street retailer Marks & Spencer and nursery group Kido Schools.